Whitten tosses 5 TDs as Arkadelphia decks Southside

BATESVILLE -- Arkadelphia quarterback Donovan Whitten completed 8 of 9 passes for 223 yards and 5 touchdowns to lead the Badgers to a 51-20 win over the Southside Southerners in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs on Friday night at Stewart Field.

Arkadelphia (8-3) had plenty of offensive firepower. Tailback Jaishon Davis had 9 carries for 62 yards and scored 2 touchdowns, while Braylon Bailey ran three times for 55 yards and caught 3 passes for 92 yards and 2 scoring receptions.

"Our kids did a great job," Arkadelphia Coach Trey Schucker said. "They traveled well, it was a long trip for us, but they stayed focused. They stayed true to the gameplan."

"That was an unbelievable offense," said Southside Coach Brian Reardon, whose team finished 9-3. "We were hoping to get a couple of stops and match them. Obviously, they had their way with us tonight."

Bailey took off for 26 yards on the first play of the game for Arkadelphia and Whitten passed to Davis for a 26-yard touchdown, but it was called back for a holding penalty. Four plays later, Davis ran in untouched from 3 yards out. Spencer Allen added the extra point kick for a 7-0 lead with 9:45 to go in the first quarter.

Two plays after a Southside punt, Whitten found Marveon Berry for a 41-yard touchdown. Allen added the extra point with 6:17 left in the first quarter to increase the Badgers' lead to 14-0.

Southside quarterback Landen Haas directed an 11-play drive mainly behind the running of Jacob Dunne and Colby Harris. Kaleb West scored on a 1-yard touchdown for the Southerners, but Berry blocked the extra point to make it 14-6 with 25 second left in the first quarter.

Arkadelphia increased its lead to 21-6 on a 1-yard run by Davis, which was set up by a 45-yard pass from Whitten to Bailey.

Southside turned the ball over on the Arkadelphia 22 on downs after Haas had a 44-yard run. Whitten passed to Latonnieo Hughes for a 78-yard score with 6:49 to go in the first half. Allen's kick made it a 28-6 Arkadelphia lead.

Arkadelphia scored on a safety when a snap sailed over the head of Southside punter Blayne Warden and through the back of the end zone with 1:47 left before halftime. Two plays later, Whitten hit Bailey for a 6-yard touchdown pass and a commanding 37-6 lead.

Southside scored on a 6-yard pass from Haas to Warden and the same two hooked up for a two-point conversion to make it 37-14 as the time expired in the first half.

Whitten passed to Alexander Loy for a 30-yard touchdown and a 44-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Southside came back to go on an 18-play drive that saw Dunne run 20 yards for a first down and Haas capped off the possession with a 1-yard touchdown.

Arkadelphia added one last score with 9:02 to play in the game on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Whitten to Tripp Campbell.