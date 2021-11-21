All Tide once again

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- If mighty Alabama is a good measuring stick for the Arkansas Razorbacks' progress under Coach Sam Pittman, then Saturday's proceedings at Bryant-Denny Stadium say the Hogs are striding toward better days in the rugged SEC West.

Cam Little's high-bouncing onside kick went out of bounds with 1:02 remaining after the No. 21 University of Arkansas pulled within a touchdown and No. 2 Alabama held on for a 42-35 win in a thriller at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"We did not come here to lose by seven, we came here to win the game," said Pittman, who praised his team for going toe-to-toe with the Tide.

"I told them the days of getting kicked around and getting our teeth kicked in are over. I think we proved that at least for this week."

Arkansas (7-4, 3-4 SEC) had lost its last four against the Crimson Tide by escalating point differentials that totaled 156 points, including 52-3 last season.

This time, the Razorbacks capitalized on aggressive play calls on offense and special teams to stay in contention throughout, with KJ Jefferson accounting for 348 yards and 3 touchdowns and Treylon Burks going off for 179 receiving yards and 2 scores while playing with an injury to his upper right side.

However, Arkansas did not have an answer for Heisman Trophy favorite Bryce Young, who passed for a school-record 559 yards and 5 touchdowns to ignite Alabama to a 671-468 edge in total offense.

The Crimson Tide (10-1, 6-1 SEC) clinched a spot opposite Georgia in the SEC Championship Game in two weeks, but they were pushed by a confident team that was trying to win a fourth game in a row for the second time this season.

"I knew they had a good team and I knew they was going to be a tough game," Alabama Coach Nick Saban told CBS Sports.

In his news conference, Saban added, "Playing in the West this year was very difficult. We won some close games. We won a close game today.

"The resiliency of the players contributed to that. Their competitive spirit and how much it means to them contributes to that, but we do need to fix some things that we're not getting correct."

Alabama won its 15th in a row in the series, the most consecutive wins against Arkansas by any opponent.

"At the end of the day there wasn't one guy on our team that didn't think we could win the game today," Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan said. "It's heartbreaking. It sucks because we all came here to win.

"We just almost beat Bama. Almost only counts in horse shoes and hand grenades, so we didn't do it and that's what we've got to focus on next week."

Arkansas rallied from a 31-14 deficit early in the fourth quarter and had possession at their own 1-yard line with 8:52 remaining trailing 34-28. However, that possession did not yield a first down and Alabama struck with another deep ball again, and Young ran in the two-point conversion to make it 42-28.

Jefferson found Raheim Sanders for a 17-yard touchdown pass to cap Arkansas' fifth touchdown drive of 75-plus yards to pull back within 42-35 with 1:02 remaining.

"Alabama's a great team," said Jefferson, who completed 22 of 30 passes for 326 yards and 3 touchdowns. "And just going to the wire with a great team like that let's us know we're headed in the right direction."

Burks brought in eight of 10 targets for his 179 yards and consistently beat man-to-man coverage from corners Josh Jobe, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Kool-Aid McKinstry despite playing with pain.

Alabama answered with Young's 31-of-40 passing, with his 559 passing yards snapping Scott Hunter's 52-year old school record. Young had a 236.1 efficiency rating and two standout wide receivers to target.

Sprinter Jameson Williams had 8 catches for 190 yards and 3 touchdowns and John Metchie III added 10 receptions for 173 yards and 1 score.

Brian Robinson Jr. had 122 rushing yards on 27 carries for Alabama, while the Hogs combined for 42 carries for 110 yards, led by 42 yards from Trelon Smith.

After Alabama took a 3-0 lead after the first quarter, both offenses woke up to commence a shootout.

Young's sidearm sling, which Pittman compared to Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, resulted in a 12-yard touchdown pass to Christian Leary to put Alabama on top 31-14 on the opening possession of the second half.

Arkansas would not fold.

On a third-and-1 snap from the Arkansas 34 three plays later, Jefferson spotted man coverage by Jobe against Burks on the right edge and lofted a back shoulder throw. Burks stopped, hauled in the pass at the Alabama 49 and out-ran the Tide secondary for a 66-yard score.

Arkansas was trailing 34-21 early in the fourth quarter when the Razorbacks unleashed more special teams trickery. Facing a fourth and 9 from the Alabama 32, Little and the field goal unit took the field.

However, holder Reid Bauer took Jordan Silver's snap, moved to his left and threw a jump pass to tight end Blake Kern. The pass was behind him, but Kern reached back, made a one-handed grab and raced to the end zone to make it 34-28 with 11:24 remaining.

Pittman said the gadget play came off last week's fake field goal, on which Bauer ran 23 yards for a first down at LSU to set up a Little field goal in the third quarter.

"Last week, Bauer ran up there and we ran it and Kern blocked," Pittman said. "This week, we faked the block and they both made really good plays there."

Saban said the Tide were aware of a potential fake there.

"We were trying to cover the guy and we ran into the official," Saban said. "They had run a fake field goal last week against LSU, so we actually worked on it and called the defense we wanted to play against it but still got rubbed off and didn't make the play."

Young quickly drove Alabama down field, surpassing Hunter's school record as the Tide reached the Arkansas 21. Tight end Cameron Latu was headed for the end zone after catching a pass at about the 5, but cornerback Montaric Brown wrenched the ball free and recovered it on the 1 to give Arkansas a chance to take the lead.

The sequence fizzled at the Arkansas 7, giving Alabama the field position it needed for one more score.

Facing third and 10 from the Arkansas 40, Young delivered a deep ball to Williams in the back of the end zone. As Williams slid out of bounds, the ball moved in his hands, however he kept his right hand cupped under the ball and the replay official maintained he secured the catch to the ground to give Alabama a 42-28 lead.

Arkansas converted a fourth and 11 on Trey Knox's 16-yard catch on its final series. Sanders accounted for 34 yards running and catching and the replay booth upheld his 17-yard scoring catch against linebacker Christian Harris to set up the final onside kick.

Alabama closes its regular season at Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday, while the Razorbacks finish up against Missouri in the Battle Line Rivalry at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Friday aiming to go 3-0 in trophy games this year.