Arkansas' active covid cases rise 23% in past week; daily death toll near 4-month low

Almost 1,200 more Arkansans contracted covid-19 than recovered from it over the past week, according to numbers released Sunday by the Arkansas Department of Health.

Arkansas on Sunday reported 6,327 active cases of covid-19, up from 5,136 on the previous Sunday. However, the most recent number is down 63 from Saturday, when the state hit a month-high 6,390 cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases increased by 304 on Sunday, raising the state's official tally of covid-19 cases since the spring of 2020 to 524,170.

The Health Department on Sunday reported three more deaths related to the virus. The official death toll for the state since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 8,615.

The rolling seven-day daily average number of coronavirus deaths fell to 6.86, tied with Friday for the lowest daily average since July. It's also the second-lowest daily average since the 6.14 recorded on July 21. Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted Sunday via Twitter that “our deaths are lower than in some time."

Current hospitalizations rose by eight to 314, and are up 32 from the 282 reported the previous Sunday. The number of patients on ventilators remained at 63, unchanged since Saturday.

Since March 2020, there have been 28,130 Arkansans hospitalized with covid-19, and 2,967 of them have been on ventilators.

Another 5,979 doses of covid-19 vaccines were administered as of Sunday, according the Health Department.

“In the last week we have increased by 10,000 the number of fully vaccinated Arkansans,” Hutchinson mentioned in his tweet Sunday afternoon.

As of Sunday, 50.3% of the state’s population age 5 and older is fully immunized.

More details in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.