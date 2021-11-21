Arkansas beats Notre Dame to advance to Elite 8 of NCAA soccer tournament

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will play in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Soccer Tournament for the first time.

The Razorbacks defeated Notre Dame 3-2 in a thrilling match Sunday evening at Razorback Field. Arkansas (19-4-0) finished the season perfect on its home field.

Taylor Malham scored two goals, the final of which was a spectacular solo effort in the 78th minute to give Arkansas the lead for good.

Malham received the ball at the corner of the box, surveyed her runners in the middle and opted to unleash a rocket past the diving keeper. Notre Dame (14-6-2) had a corner kick in the closing seconds but was unable to equalize the match for a third time.

Arkansas will hit the road for the first time during its tournament run when it plays Rutgers (19-3-1) in the Elite Eight next weekend. A date and time for the match has not been announced.

The Scarlet Knights are the top seed in their bracket and defeated TCU 5-4 in penalty kicks Sunday.

This story will be updated