Arkansas roadway accidents fatal to 2

Two people died and another person was injured in accidents on Arkansas roads Friday, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

David Aackeret, 76, of Danville died just after 2 p.m. on Arkansas 154 near Centerville when a 2005 Chevrolet crossed the centerline and hit his 1999 Dodge Caravan head-on.

Ruby Cross, 83, of Dardanelle, the driver of the Chevrolet, was injured in the crash.

Lavern Collins, 83, of Ashdown was killed at 5:30 p.m. Friday when she stepped into the southbound lane of U.S. 71 in Ashdown and was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro.

Little River County coroner Jason Jones pronounced Collins dead at the scene, the report states.

The report lists conditions at both accidents as clear and dry.