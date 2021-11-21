Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Michelle Susan Hardman, 13000 Carousel Court, Nov. 17, Chapter 7.
ALMA Anthony Scott Hackler, 234 Locust St., Nov. 11, Chapter 7.
ALPENA Michael W. Sisco, 1974 Bailey Lane, Nov. 15, Chapter 7.
Stephanie A. Sisco, 1974 Bailey Lane, Nov. 15, Chapter 7.
ASHDOWN Kenneth Johnson, 715 S. Locust St., Nov. 11, Chapter 7.
BATESVILLE Helen Fern Thompson, 2090 Lyon St., Nov. 16, Chapter 7.
BAUXITE Jabari Herschel Shaw, 4008 Kings Trail Crossing, Nov. 11, Chapter 7.
Roy J. Simmons Jr., 11307 Styles Road, Nov. 11, Chapter 7.
BEEBE Joshua T. Doherty, 314 W. Indiana St., Nov. 11, Chapter 7.
Chelsea D Doherty, 314 W. Indiana St., Nov. 11, Chapter 7.
BELLA VISTA Richard Wade Burleigh, 5 Flett Lane, Nov. 16, Chapter 13.
BENTON Richard Leroy Muns Jr., 5750 Kentucky Road, Nov. 12, Chapter 7.
Charles Michael Byrd, P.O. Box 249, Nov. 12, Chapter 13.
Kristy Michelle Byrd, P.O .Box 249, Nov. 12, Chapter 13.
Jacqueline Atkins, 72 Whispering Pines, Nov. 12, Chapter 13.
Rachel Stockton, 711 Bellaire Drive, Nov. 15, Chapter 7.
Christa Warner, 2600 Long Hills Road East, No. 1116, Nov. 16, Chapter 7.
Willie Daniel Yarberry, 1326 Ark. 35 South, Nov. 16, Chapter 13.
Elaine Yarberry, 1326 Ark. South, Nov. 16, Chapter 13.
Wendy Burrow, 519 S. East St., Nov. 17, Chapter 13.
BERRYVILLE Billy G. Scallorn, 239 CR 426, Nov. 11, Chapter 13.
BRINKLEY Thomas Brunson, 213 E. Douglas Ave., Nov. 15, Chapter 13.
Debra Ann Brunson, 213 E. Douglas Ave., Nov. 15, Chapter 13.
BRYANT Terrance D. Curenton, 910 N. Reynolds Road, Apt. A, Nov. 11, Chapter 13.
Patricia A Freeman, 802 SW Second St., Nov. 17, Chapter 7.
Melissa Kadik, 2815 Arbors Circle, Nov. 17, Chapter 7.
CABOT Brett G. Mackrill, 27 Cottonwood Drive, Nov. 16, Chapter 13.
Elizabeth Michele Mackrill, 27 Cottonwood Drive, Nov. 16, Chapter 13.
CAMDEN Mae Frances Livingston, 760 Oakwood Road, Nov. 15, Chapter 13.
CARLISLE Jessica Eads, P.O. Box 904, Nov. 11, Chapter 13.
COMBS Brenda Kay Gabbard, P.O. Box 134, Nov. 17, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Cayla C. Smith, 705 Cherub, Nov. 17, Chapter 7.
CROSSETT Joseph Head, 173 Ashley Road 544, Nov. 15, Chapter 13.
Melissa Head, 173 Ashley Road 544, Nov. 15, Chapter 13.
DARDANELLE Amanda Martin, 2110 Highland Court, Nov. 15, Chapter 7.
EL DORADO Leslie Joanne Dykes, 1315 W. Robinson, Nov. 15, Chapter 7.
FAYETTEVILLE David Matthew Johnston, 705 E. Lee Froud Road, Nov. 15, Chapter 7.
Mischia A Johnston, 705 E. Lee Froud Road, Nov. 15, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH Victoria R. McDaniel, 7114 Texas Road, Apt. 44, Nov. 13, Chapter 7.
GARFIELD Christopher Jon Bailey, 11912 Walnut Hill Road, Nov. 16, Chapter 13.
GENTRY Zachary C. Carter, 321 S. Little Ave., Nov. 11, Chapter 13.
GRAVETTE Maurice Sean Breen, 16058 Rocky Dell Hollow Road, Nov. 15, Chapter 13.
HACKETT Joshua J. Escoffier, P.O .Box 315, Nov. 13, Chapter 7.
Jennifer L. Escoffier, P.O. Box 315, Nov. 13, Chapter 7.
HARRISON Hallie Dee Grisham, 119 Old Farm Road South, Nov. 15, Chapter 7.
HARTMAN Linda Eillen Shannon, 1163 Hilltop Road, Nov. 12, Chapter 13.
HEBER SPRINGS Chance Tapley, 1608 Cactus Drive, Nov. 17, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS Morgan J. Greeson, 202 Ridgeview St., Nov. 12, Chapter 7.
Verna Marie Edwards, 302 Stella St., Nov. 16, Chapter 13.
Clifford Anthony Chapel, 344 Vineyard St., Nov. 17, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL Thomas E. Dexter, 201 S. Rodgers Road, Apt. L-179, Nov. 12, Chapter 7.
Tonya D. Dexter, 201 S. Rodgers Road, Apt. L-179, Nov. 12, Chapter 7.
Cody D. Cave, 708 Ward St., Nov. 11, Chapter 13.
Dennis R. Cave, 708 Ward St., Nov. 11, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Veronica Trammell, 1012 King St., Nov. 12, Chapter 13.
Tara Anne Lowry, 404 Franklin St., Nov. 16, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Mark Steven Bryant, 1096 CR 333, Nov. 11, Chapter 13.
LaDonya Wynette Bryant, 1096 CR 333, Nov. 11, Chapter 13.
Otis Lee Starks, 1416 Crepe Myrtle, Nov. 15, Chapter 13.
Tammy Dorothy Starks, 1416 Crepe Myrtle, Nov. 15, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Lola May Covell, 2724 Tatum St., Nov. 11, Chapter 13.
Jeannie C. Brown, 7 Ben Crenshaw Cove, Nov. 11, Chapter 13.
Sandra Mitchell, 5800 W. 59th St., Nov. 12, Chapter 13.
Nefretiri Smith, 7201 Indiana Ave., Apt. B, Nov. 12, Chapter 7.
Jane A. McMillan, 7 Valley Court, Nov. 12, Chapter 7.
Bradley E. Stillman, 701 Rahling Road, Apt. No. 1413, Nov. 12, Chapter 7.
Billy Wheeler, 2322 S. Monroe, Nov. 15, Chapter 7.
Krystal Dickson, 9 Olympia Court, Nov. 15, Chapter 13.
Sharon M. Perry, No. 14 Buffington Court, Nov. 15, Chapter 13.
Michelle V. Johnson, 37 Purdue Circle, Nov. 16, Chapter 13.
Melanie L Oglesby, 37 Purdue Circle, Nov. 16, Chapter 13.
Tracye Diane Hart, 2009 S. Schiller, Nov. 16, Chapter 13.
Marconia Clinton, 3300 Boyd St., Nov. 17, Chapter 7.
My'Kayla A. Malone, 34 Spring Tree Circle, Nov. 17, Chapter 13.
John Andrew Agar, P.O. Box 7326, Nov. 17, Chapter 13.
Waldemar, LLC, 5510 Sherwood Road, Nov. 17, Chapter 11.
LONSDALE Chantel A. Osborne, 4411 Narrows Road, Nov. 15, Chapter 7.
MALVERN Michael DeWayne Brashier, 136 Nickel Drive, Nov. 16, Chapter 13.
Laura Denice Brashier, 136 Nickel Drive, Nov. 16, Chapter 13.
MARION Lonnie Hinton, 838 Boulevard Saint Germaine, Nov. 17, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Kelly Pizzitola, 253 Summit Valley Circle, Nov. 12, Chapter 7.
MOUNTAIN HOME Charles J. Gale IV, 1909 Gregg Road, Nov. 14, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Zara Daniel, 7919 Charles Lane, Nov. 11, Chapter 7.
Raylee Furman, 12071 Paul Eells Drive, Apt. 105, Nov. 12, Chapter 7.
Brittney Deneese Thomas, 12601 Faulkner Crossing Drive, Nov. 15, Chapter 7.
Nerrissa Shelton, 7904 Marche Lateral Road, Nov. 15, Chapter 13.
Lisa Smith, 1824 W. 18th St., Nov. 15, Chapter 13.
Temeaker Lewis-Smith, 4607 Lynn Lane, Nov. 15, Chapter 13.
Quentin L. Cormier, 4510 Marion St., Nov. 16, Chapter 13.
Jason M Hobby, 2507 Seminole, Nov. 17, Chapter 7.
PANGBURN John H. Rodgers, P.O. Box 392, Nov. 12, Chapter 13.
Debbie Jo Rodgers, P.O. Box 392, Nov. 12, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD John Martin Ashcraft, 48 Ashcraft Court, Nov. 12, Chapter 7.
Stacie Lynn Ashcraft, 48 Ashcraft Court, , Nov. 12, Chapter 7.
PARIS Gary Wilmer Shafer, 10448 E. Ark. 22, Nov. 16, Chapter 7.
Michelle Eileen Shafer, 10448 E. Ark. 22, Nov. 16, Chapter 7.
PERRYVILLE Robby L. Phillips, P.O. Box 892, Nov. 16, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Lee I. Brown Jr., 3104 S. Pennsylvania St., Nov. 11, Chapter 13.
POTTSVILLE Joshua K. Harris, 256 N. D. St., Nov. 16, Chapter 7.
PRESCOTT Terry Andrews, 109 Rolling Hills Street, Nov. 16, Chapter 13.
Amanda Andrews, 109 Rolling Hills Street, Nov. 16, Chapter 13.
RISON Raymond Dallas Redmond, 3830 Rodgers Road West, Nov. 15, Chapter 13.
Polly Ann Redmond, 3830 Rodgers Road West, Nov. 15, Chapter 13.
SCOTT Melvin R. Floyd Sr., 12912 Secretariat Drive, Nov. 12, Chapter 13.
Carolyn Floyd, 12912 Secretariat Drive, Nov. 12, Chapter 13.
SEARCY Keith Allen Dozier, 428 Foster Chapel Road, Nov. 14, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Gregory Wilson, 68 Ridgewell Road, Nov. 11, Chapter 13.
Luis Garza, 36 Waterfront Drive, Nov. 11, Chapter 13.
Kevin L. Walker, 17109 Crooked Oak Drive, Nov. 12, Chapter 13.
Shawndra N. Straw-Walker, 17109 Crooked Oak Drive, Nov. 12, Chapter 13.
Tammy Davis, 52 Cardinal Valley Drive, Nov. 12, Chapter 13.
Blair Williams, 18 FarMar, Apt. A, Nov. 16, Chapter 13.
Anthony Hubbard, 2405 Bearskin Drive, Nov. 17, Chapter 13.
Angelia Hubbard, 2405 Bearskin Drive, Nov. 17, Chapter 13.
SPIRO Jeff L Franklin, 17338 Shelley Carlisle, Nov. 11, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Alexandra Desire'e White, 107 Angela St., Nov. 16, Chapter 7.
STAR CITY Marzell Lewis, 498 Adler Lane, Nov. 12, Chapter 13.
Mark Jacobs, 95 Albert Drive, Nov. 17, Chapter 13.
Shannon Jacobs, 95 Albert Drive, Nov. 17, Chapter 13.
TRASKWOOD Victoria Allen, 422 Oilwell Road, Nov. 15, Chapter 13.
Clint Allen, 422 Oilwell Road, Nov. 15, Chapter 13.
TRUMANN Fair Elna Rouse, 14838 Mollie Lane, Nov. 17, Chapter 7.
VAN BUREN Patricia Ann Tobias, 549 Mays Branch, Nov. 17, Chapter 7.
Adrianne Jenkins, 3039 Stoneridge Drive, Nov. 17, Chapter 7.
Kimberly Rachelle Clemons, 2514B Dora Road, Nov. 17, Chapter 7.
VILONIA Jerry W. Martin, 239 Center Point Loop, Nov. 15, Chapter 7.
Jeannie M. Martin, 239 Center Point Loop, Nov. 15, Chapter 7.
WARD Jacob N. Karaginides, 14 Griffin St., Nov. 17, Chapter 13.
Kyleeann L. Karaginides, 14 Griffin St., Nov. 17, Chapter 13.