Best-sellers

Fiction

1. THE STRANGER IN THE LIFEBOAT by Mitch Albom. After a ship explodes, nine people struggling to survive pull a man who claims to be the Lord out of the sea.

2. THE JUDGE'S LIST by John Grisham. The second book in the Whistler series. Investigator Lacy Stoltz goes after a serial killer and closes in on a sitting judge.

3. GAME ON by Janet Evanovich. The 28th book in the Stephanie Plum series. Diesel and Stephanie track international computer hacker Oswald Wednesday.

4. BETTER OFF DEAD by Lee Child and Andrew Child. The 26th book in the Jack Reacher series. Reacher helps an FBI agent look for her missing brother and takes on a foe named Dendoncker.

5. THE WISH by Nicholas Sparks. Maggie Dawes, a renowned travel photographer, struggles with a medical diagnosis over Christmas.

6. THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY by Amor Towles. Two friends who escaped from a juvenile work farm take Emmett Watson on an unexpected journey to New York City in 1954.

7. CLOUD CUCKOO LAND by Anthony Doerr. An interconnected cast of dreamers and outsiders are in dangerous and disparate settings past, present and future.

8. STATE OF TERROR by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny. In the wake of the previous administration's mishandling of international affairs, the new Secretary of State Ellen Adams confronts interconnected global threats.

9. APPLES NEVER FALL by Liane Moriarty. The Delaney siblings suspect their father of causing the disappearance of their mother.

10. OUR COUNTRY FRIENDS by Gary Shteyngart. Betrayals emerge and romances develop when eight friends wait out the pandemic in a country house.

Nonfiction

1. THE LYRICS: 1956 TO THE PRESENT by Paul McCartney. A two-volume celebration of 154 songs with handwritten texts, paintings and photographs from the songwriter's archives.

2. IMMUNE by Philipp Dettmer. The founder of YouTube channel Kurzgesagt gives an overview of elements of the body's immune system.

3. THE PRESIDENT AND THE FREEDOM FIGHTER by Brian Kilmeade. The Fox News host gives an account of the relationship between Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.

4. THE STORYTELLER by Dave Grohl. A memoir by the musician known for his work with Foo Fighters and Nirvana.

5. BEST WISHES, WARMEST REGARDS by Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy. Character profiles, major story moments and behind-the-scenes tales from the Emmy Award-winning series "Schitt's Creek."

6. WOKE UP THIS MORNING by Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa with Philip Lerman. An oral history of "The Sopranos" by two of its stars who host the podcast "Talking Sopranos."

7. GOING THERE by Katie Couric. The former anchor of the "CBS Evening News" and "Today" describes some of the personal and professional challenges she faced.

8. RENEGADES by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen. Conversations between the 44th president and the multiple award-winning musician on a range of topics.

9. TO RESCUE THE REPUBLIC by Bret Baier with Catherine Whitney. The Fox News chief political anchor recounts challenges faced by Ulysses S. Grant.

10. TASTE by Stanley Tucci. The award-winning actor reflects on his career, Italian-American heritage, meals and mishaps.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

3, THE SONG OF ACHILLES by Madeline Miller.

4. THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS by Ali Hazelwood.

5. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. SAPIENS by Yuval Noah Harari.

3. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

4. TALKING TO STRANGERS by Malcolm Gladwell.

5. HOUSE OF GUCCI by Sara Gay Forden.

Source: The New York Times