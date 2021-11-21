Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Flynco Inc., 2716 Lewis St., Little Rock, $915,000.

Liveco Construction, 3923 S. University Ave., Little Rock, $325,000.

Aminah Marika, 101 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, $276,959.

John R. Hanks Construction, 11121 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $120,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Jeff Fuller Homes, 2821 N. Pierce St., Little Rock, $1,450,000.

Services Inc., 36 River Ridge Road, Little Rock, $1,000,000.

H.A. Custom Homes, 10 Beau Rivage Court, Little Rock, $625,000.

Graham Smith, 40 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $380,000.

Jeff Fuller Homes, 10 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $355,000.

E. Ward Construction, 5 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $354,000.

Grantham Smith, 20 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $350,000.

Dillon Homes, 82 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $320,000.

Dillon Homes, 117 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $300,000.

Graham Smith, 200 Copper Way, Little Rock, $300,000.

Coburn Construction, 218 Copper Way, Little Rock, $285,000.

Graham Smith, 206 Copper Way, Little Rock, $240,000.

L&D Investment, 18 Benham Lane, Little Rock, $235,000.

Graham Smith, 38 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $225,000.

Common Ground, 416 E. Charles Bussey, Little Rock, $215,000.

Graham Smith, 21 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock, $195,000.

Baldwin & Shell, 2101 Riverfront Drive, Little Rock, $167,159.

Rausch-Coleman, 6 Wisteria Drive, Little Rock, $164,665.

Rausch-Coleman, 36 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $159,550.

Rausch-Coleman, 32 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $151,965.

Rausch-Coleman, 40 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $151,090.

PMAXC, LLC, 7121 Kingwood Road, Little Rock, $150,000.

Rausch-Coleman, 34 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $144,590.

Supro Solar, 13 Timberside Cove, Little Rock, $78,244.