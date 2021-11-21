Business people

BANKING

Kyle Hathaway has been promoted to regional market development manager for United Federal Credit Union in Rogers.

MEDICAL

John Shaughnessy, Jr. has rejoined the Myeloma Center in the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as a principal staff scientist and professor of medicine.

General surgeon Richard Rairigh recently joined Baptist Health Surgical and Specialty Clinic-Conway.

Dr. Harshad Ladha, an epileptologist, recently joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Level 4 Comprehensive Epilepsy Center as an assistant professor in the Department of Neurology.

NONPROFIT

Sandra Carrasco-Quezada is now director of Latinx business development at Huntsville-based nonprofit FORGE, Inc. where Morgan Scholz is now the Northwest Arkansas regional director and Bill Fox is director of technical assistance.

Dr. Lanita S. White will be joining the Community Health Centers of Arkansas as chief executive officer.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

