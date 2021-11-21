Carin Schoppmeyer: Gala grows support for Botanical Garden

At a Glance VIP Reception Who: Hope Cancer Resources What: Bill Fleeman Genttlemen of Distinction Gala sponsors and models gathered for a reception prior to the annual fundraiser. When: Oct. 19 Where: Fox Trail Distillery in Rogers Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org Autumn Gala Who: Botanical Garden of the Ozarks What: Proceeds from the event will help support improvements and repairs in the Children’s Garden. When: Oct. 21 Where: The garden in Fayetteville Next: Jingle Bell Jog 5K & Children’s Fun Run, Dec. 18 Information: (479) 750-2620 or bgozarks.org

At a Glance

VIP Reception

Who: Hope Cancer Resources

What: Bill Fleeman Genttlemen of Distinction Gala sponsors and models gathered for a reception prior to the annual fundraiser.

When: Oct. 19

Where: Fox Trail Distillery in Rogers

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org

Autumn Gala

Who: Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

What: Proceeds from the event will help support improvements and repairs in the Children’s Garden.

When: Oct. 21

Where: The garden in Fayetteville

Next: Jingle Bell Jog 5K & Children’s Fun Run, Dec. 18

Information: (479) 750-2620 or bgozarks.org

Hope Cancer Resources supporters gathered Oct. 19 at Fox Trail Distillery in Rogers for the Bill Fleeman Gentlemen of Distinction VIP gathering. The reception was a precursor to the benefit dinner and men's fashion show held Oct. 28.

The Bill Fleeman Gentleman of Distinction Award is "given to a local gentleman who has made a difference in the treatment and/or support of cancer patients in Northwest Arkansas." The group presented this year's award to Dr. Lucas Campbell, pathologist, Hope Cancer Resources Foundation Board member and chairman of the foundation's Campaign for Tomorrow.

Organizers tell me proceeds will benefit "programs of social work, financial assistance, tobacco cessation, counseling, Spanish interpretation, transportation and personal exercise training for patients and caregivers in Northwest Arkansas."

The 2021 Gentlemen of Distinction models were:

• James Baker, DO-MD VIP;

• Eric Belin, Premier Dermatology;

• D'Andre Berry, DePuy Synthes;

• Dan Burks, America's Car Mart;

• Heath Carroll, Distinct Colour and Design;

• Jeff Coats, Bentonville Eye Care;

• Edward Edson, The Hershey Company;

• Girish Gupta, Campbell Soup Company;

• Tad Harp, Harps Food Stores;

• Randall Harriman, Signature Bank of Arkansas;

• Jayson Krisell, Krisell and Jennings;

• Patrick Quinn, Coldwell Banker;

• Seth Swafford, Shiloh Technologies; and

• Shawn Watts, Centennial Bank.

More than 400 Botanical Garden of Ozarks backers gathered to help raise some $90,000 at the inaugural Autumn Gala on Oct. 21 at the garden in Fayetteville. The evening included live and silent auctions, live music by the Darren Novotny Jazz Connection, a chef-prepared dinner, Swift's Jewelry's "Gems in the Garden" and a wine toss. Kirk Thompson and Brett Burch served as honorary event chairmen. Liz Atwell, communications director, tells me a portion of the evening's proceeds will be used for improvements and repairs in the Children's Garden.

Atwell adds garden visitor numbers this year "were as high as they've ever been, which is so encouraging to see. The garden has been a safe spot to get out and visit with friends or just a beautiful space to relax and clear your head during the turbulence of the last two years."

Next up for the garden is the ninth Jingle Bell Jog 5K & Children's Fun Run on Dec. 18. "Ugly Christmas sweaters, Santa hats, elf ears -- anything that sparkles and jingles is highly encouraged."

Atwell says other holiday happenings at the garden include construction of a "giant" (more than 11-feet in diameter) steel pipe wreath by the garden's horticulture team, and the nonprofit organization is holding a Holiday Membership Sale through Dec. 13 with $15 off annual memberships, which help sustain the garden through the year.

Those gathering for the autumn gala included Judy and Jay McDonald, Case Dighero, Eleanor and Stuart Townsley, Nanci and Paul Bartlett, Linda and Bill Finer, Rebecca and Tommy Freeman, Nancy and Jim Blair, Martha McBride, Kristina Jones and Jeremy Herbert, Katey Scott, Melony Belt, Catherine Hipp, Linda and Bob McMath, David Gay, Gary Thornton and Doris Cassidy.

For more event photos -- nwadg.com/photos/society.

Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com.