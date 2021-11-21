Club news: NWA Genealogical Society will meet Nov. 22

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike Nov. 22 on the Learners Permit, Junk Drawer, Fayetteville Traverse and Basket Case Loop trail in Fayetteville. This is a 5.5 mile loop hike. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Centennial Trailhead, 337 Technology Way, Fayetteville.

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, trail boss, at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net.

Information: bvhikingclub.com.

Genealogists

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Bentonville Public Library. The program will be a roundtable discussion on various genealogy topics and also the future of the society.

New board members are needed. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Information: Email genealogy@bentonvillear.com or call (479) 271-6820.

MUFON

The Northwest Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will meet from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 27 at the Fayetteville Drake Field Airport conference room. A review of case highlights from 2021 will be presented. Section meetings are open to members, guests, and anyone with a genuine interest in the UFO phenomenon.

Information: (479)422-9586

Nurses

The Retired Nurses of Northwest Arkansas will meet at noon Nov. 30 at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville in Classroom A. An optional lunch can be purchased at the Allspice Café beginning at 11:15 a.m. The noon presentation will be about Medicare changes and how they impact Part D medication plans and also about covid-19 and covid vaccines. Pharmacist Joy Turner will be the featured speaker.

Information: (479) 715-6352.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way. The program will be the story of the CSS Hunley. The Confederate submarine CSS Hunley was created to break the Union blockade of southern ports during the Civil War. It carried out the first successful attack and sinking in history on an enemy warship.

The program will be presented by the president of the Round Table, Dale Phillips Phillips, as part of his 41-year career with the National Park Service, was stationed in New Orleans and Charleston, S.C., the places where the Hunley story begins and ends.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as the "The Civil War," to promote historical, educational, and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the War.

Information: (812) 899-2049 or email dkp55@ymail.com.

Apple

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Bella Vista Public Library.

The tentative agenda for the December meeting will include an overview of the latest iPhone operating system iOS 15.1 and a discussion on guidelines and suggestions for organizing apps on the iPhone. Please bring your iPhone's and or iPads to this meeting. Subjects for monthly meeting agendas include discussions and demonstrations of Apple software and hardware including tips for using all Apple devices.

Information: Gene Goodrich at (479) 899-5531 or egoodrich1@gmail.com.

Astronomers

Monthly club meetings of the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society are held the second Tuesday each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. Astronomy Fundamentals starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by the general meeting at 7 p.m. Sugar Creek Astronomical Society is an amateur astronomy club based in Northwest Arkansas. It was founded in Bella Vista and currently serves amateur astronomers and families from southern Missouri to Fayetteville.

Club members are starting to prepare for the Dec. 11 20th Anniversary Bash. It will include a banquet, gift exchange, speakers, presentations and 20 door prizes for 20 years. Mark your calendars and look for more information on this exciting event. Past members should contact Cathy at (928) 651-0334 so there is input in the SCAS historical records.

The next big star party is Dec. 4 at George Washington Carver National Monument park. For information, call Paul Anderson at (928) 651-0334.

Prayer

The Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Dec. 8 at New Life Church, 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Veronica Anatolie on "The Evolution of My Identity." The feature will be "Creative Gift Wrapping" by Dorothy Nigro and Cheryl Braswell.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by 5 p.m. Dec. 3. For a reservation, call Glenda at (479) 366-7562 or text Dorothy at (479) 381-6516 or email Jane at djlong45@cox.net. This program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Daylilies

The Northwest Arkansas Daylily Society held its annual holiday gala Nov. 5 at home of Errol and Gwen Nabb in Bella Vista. The next scheduled meeting will begin at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 10 at the After School Event Center, 866 S. 48th St. in Springdale. An educational program usually occurs every month. February's speaker will be announced in January.

The 2021 community improvement work project at the J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale includes 19 exemplary cultivars of recently introduced daylilies already in place. More will be added in early spring. Plans for future development will be discussed in February.

Anyone interested in learning to grow or use daylilies in the home landscape is welcome to attend. Any person may become a member by paying $5 annual dues or $8 per household.

Information: Dolores Stamps, treasurer, at (479) 799-1687.

Send Club News to ourtown@nwadg.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday for Sunday publication. Please include a phone number or email address for publication.