Democrat Osborne running for Fort Smith state House seat

FORT SMITH -- Diane Osborne is running as a Democrat for the state House in proposed new House District 50.

Osborne announced before new maps for legislative districts were proposed on Oct. 29. State legislative district boundaries are being redrawn to equalize populations in them after the 2020 U.S. census.

The new maps, if adopted, would put Osborne in House District 50 in Fort Smith. She confirmed she will continue her bid under the new boundaries as proposed.

There would be no House incumbent in the district, according to the announced plans of Rep. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith. Boyd announced his bid for state Senate earlier this year. He lives in proposed District 50, maps show.

This will be Osborne's first bid for a public office.

Osborne, 63, is a former nurse and paramedic who is now disabled. Her disability, which affects her vision, would not impede her serving as a legislator, she said. Her election would give the state Legislature a much-needed perspective on issues important to disabled Arkansans, she said.

"We want our government to look like the people it represents and have people in government representative of the citizens they serve," Osborne said.

She has lived in Fort Smith since the late 1990s, she said. She is originally from southeast Arkansas but grew up in a military family that moved frequently, she said.

The state Board of Apportionment redraws legislative district boundaries every 10 years, after each U.S. census. The board consists of the sitting governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

The board set its next meeting for Nov. 29 to consider final approval of proposed district maps after a 30-day public comment period.

House members run for two-year terms. Their base salary is $39,399 a year, not including per diem and expenses.

Candidate filing for partisan primaries begins Feb. 22 and ends March 1. Party primaries are set for May 24.