Easterseals displays art made using 'trackers'

Art and Soul, a showcase of original artwork created by the children and adults of Easterseals Arkansas, was held Nov. 11 at the Easterseals Center for Training and Wellness in Little Rock.

Some of the art available for auction was made using Easterseals Arkansas' Artistic Realization Technology (A.R.T.) program. The A.R.T. program allows people who might not otherwise be able to paint to use "trackers" that direct volunteers in creating artwork.

Music for Art and Soul was provided by Jansen C. Goodwin Sr.

Funds raised from the sale of original artwork at Art and Soul will go toward Easterseals efforts to provide services for Arkansans with disabilities and special needs.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh