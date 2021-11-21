Fayetteville education foundation receives $110,000 gift

The foundation

Additional information on the Fayetteville Public Education Foundation is available at https://www.fayedfoundation.org/

Source: Fayetteville Public Education Foundation

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fayetteville Public Education Foundation announced Wednesday it received a $110,000 gift for its Reaching New Heights initiative.

The initiative is a campaign to grow the foundation's endowment, said Cambre Horne-Brooks, executive director. Money raised and distributed from the initiative supports large, systemic programs that focus on closing educational opportunity gaps and addressing education equity.

Tamara and John Roberts of Fayetteville and their family made the gift, $85,000 of which will be used to create the Roberts Family Pre-K Nutrition Fund to ensure every Fayetteville School District pre-K student will receive nutritious meals and snacks every day, according to a foundation media release.

Breakfast and lunch are provided for free by the district's Child Nutrition Department for eligible district students during a nonpandemic school year, according to the release.

An afternoon snack is an additional requirement for pre-K students, which isn't reimbursed by state or federal funds, according to the release. The district must pay for all pre-K children's snacks daily, as well as breakfast and lunch for any child who doesn't qualify for free meals.

The Roberts family donation will offset the cost of pre-K breakfast, lunch and snacks to allow all pre-K students to receive essential nutrition while at school, according to the release.

"Our family is committed to supporting Fayetteville Public Schools and has been blessed by the education the district has provided our children over the years," said Tamara Roberts. "We want to ensure that other students in the Fayetteville community have access to the same opportunities our children have had. We know that proper nutrition and learning go hand-in-hand. Being able to help students start their day off with a healthy meal will benefit them throughout the day by keeping them satisfied and focused."

The Roberts family contributed an additional $25,000 to the foundation to provide grants that ensure more at-risk students have access to educational programs that help keep them on course for job attainment or post-secondary education, according to the release.