Fayetteville's Phelan comes up big

All-Arkansas Preps volleyball team

First Team

Kennedy PhelanJr.Fayetteville

Kat CooperSr.Spr. Har-Ber

Trinity HamiltonSr.Bentonville

Daedrianna CailSr.Marion

Harper StokesSr.LR Christian

Brooke RockwellJr.Fayetteville

Second Team

Laci BohannanSr.Benton

Caylan KoonsSr.Spr. Har-Ber

Natalie SupineSr.Valley View

Abigail LagemannJr.Benton

Sophie SkinnerSr.Fountain Lake

Romani ThurmanJr.LR Christian

UNDERCLASSMAN TEAM

Myia McCoySoph.Greenwood

Regan HarpSoph.Fayetteville

Lydia PittsFr.FS Southside

Chloe RodriguezFr.Brookland

Laila CreightonFr.Shiloh Chr.

Bella BonannoFr.Shiloh Chr.

COACH OF THE YEAR Lacey Rowan,

Little Rock Christian

At 5-foot-8, Kennedy Phelan may not measure up in height to a couple other former Fayetteville High setters, but she's filling their shoes quite well.

Phelan helped lead the Lady Bulldogs to their second consecutive Class 6A state volleyball title this season and earned state tournament MVP honors as well.

For her accomplishments, she has been named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Volleyball Player of the Year.

Phelan, who was selected to the All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman team each of the last two seasons, led Fayetteville (32-4) to a 3-0 sweep of 6A-West rival Springdale Har-Ber in the finals, avenging a pair of regular-season losses to the Lady Wildcats.

The three-time all-state selection was at the controls of one of the top offenses in the state this season, racking up 1,123 assists, which was among the top totals in the state. She also possesses a powerful jump-serve that helped Fayetteville score in bunches. Phelan finished with 112 aces, which was also among the best in the state.

Since her mother Jessica took over the coaching duties at Fayetteville even before Kennedy was born, she's had the benefit of growing up in the gym.

That's provided the junior with the opportunity to watch other Fayetteville greats like Ella May Powell and Aubrey (Edie) Pappanastos, which she said proved to be perfect role models both on and off the court.

"I remember coming after school and watching Ella May stay after practice, getting those extra reps, and Aubrey was just an incredible teammates, always so kind," Phelan said. "You try to take little pieces from those that came before you and you try to implement them the best you can.

"I'm just blessed to have the opportunity to try to help continue the legacy of Fayetteville volleyball."

Powell, who helped Fayetteville to three consecutive state titles, has earned All-America honors at Washington and led the Huskies to within a wisp of a national title last year. Pappanastos helped Fayetteville to its first state title and enjoyed a stellar college career at Ole Miss, finishing as the all-time assist leader.

Those two both measured 6-feet in height, while Phelan isn't even 5-10. But she's used a strong work ethic to more than measure up on the floor.

Jessica Phelan, who earned All-America honors at Arkansas, said having those outstanding role models has contributed to the younger Phelan's development at a position that commands leadership.

"She's always had this understanding of the position," Jessica Phelan said. "She's seen so many kids do it so wonderfully. The leadership of Aubrey and the grit of Ella May. She had no illusions that it wasn't gonna require work and she's just worked really hard."

As a freshman, Phelan and the Lady Bulldogs lost in the state semifinals. She admitted growing up and spending that last Saturday of the volleyball season in Hot Springs was something she wanted to experience on the court.

"Honestly, every time we'd go to Hot Springs and seeing them win -- there's nothing I wanted more than to experience that," Phelan said.

She fulfilled that dream a year ago, then picked up a second ring. Now Phelan will look to match one of her childhood idols and earn a three-peat as a senior.