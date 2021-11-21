Fort Smith School District nears completion on $120 million millage projects

FORT SMITH -- The School District held an open house Nov. 14 to show residents the results of the roughly $120 million raised through a millage increase approved by voters in 2018.

The new millage rate rose to 42.058 from 36.5 set in 1987.

The community largely decided the projects through feedback, said Superintendent Terry Morawski. They included additional security, updated technology, modernizing classrooms and new sports arenas at Northside and Southside high schools.

The high schools had the most extensive projects. Both received a new entryway with the office moved to the front of the building, two new storm shelters, freshman academies in addition to the sports arenas. The district turned the existing administration area, media center and cafeteria into classrooms.

The cafeteria was renovated and expanded at Northside, and the corridor between the main and science buildings was enclosed. The gym at Southside was remodeled into a cafeteria. About 106,082 square feet were added to both buildings in the process.

Southside Principal Jeff Prewitt said the projects occured over an 18-24 month period, partially during the school year and the covid-19 pandemic. Students witnessed some of the work, he said.

"Southside lacked a little structural identity prior to the improvements, so they really enjoy what that looks like now. Also very excited about what these new facilities can do for just the community of Fort Smith and bringing awareness in the region and in the state to what we have going on for our students," he said.

"We went through all of junior year hearing the jackhammers and everything else, so it was good to come in with the comfortable chairs, a lot more natural light. It's just a much more comfortable place to learn," said Braxton Waller, Southside Student Council president.

"I think there's more school pride with the improvements, but it's hard to judge whether that's the improvements or just that we're actually back at school after covid. But I think kids are more excited to come to school. It's a lot more visually appealing," he said.

Waller said his favorite improvement is the sports arena, which students have named The Barn Down South, or "The Barn" for short. He said the nickname is a part of the upperclassmen's efforts to create a new culture at Southside.

"My entire class came to Southside hearing that Northside was the fun school and we were the nerd school," he said. His class tried to nurture a reputation that Southside was a nerd school and a fun school, he said.

A part of that new culture is the 980 incoming freshmen and sophomores. Freshman were previously a part of the district's junior high schools.

"It's been good to have them here. It creates a little bit more of a culture. We have more kids, and they can learn how we like to do things. The only bad part is more kids in the hallway you have to run over."

Laura Keener, Star Academy English teacher at Southside, said the large windows overseeing nature in her new classroom make students enjoy learning more.

"They feel like education is valued," she said. "Honestly, a kid said to me 'There's a connection between the place that we are learning, our learning enviornment and what we're learning. And if we feel better in our environment, then we're going to learn better and we're going to be more open to learning.'"

Two of the district's four middle schools received added and renovated space through the millage increase.

Ramsey Middle School had 4,144 square feet remodeled and 7,429 square feet added with the new main entrance and office area.

Darby Middle School had 7,916 square feet renovated on the second and third floors, and 34,015 square feet added to enclose outdoor corridors and open-space classrooms, in addition to a new entry and office area.

Several district buildings received updated safety and security measures. This includes improving exterior lighting, Americans with Disabilities Act improvements, access control alarms, lighting, alarm upgrades and controlled access systems at all campuses. It also involves security walls at Barling, Cook, Morrison and Woods elementary schools.

The only millage project left to complete is the district' Peak Innovation Center.

According to the millage, any surplus revenue produced may be used by the district for other school purposes.

Morawski said the district can approach the community again about future projects once the current work is completed. He said any projects would likely take another millage vote, and the district doesn't make that decision lightly.

"Soon it'll be four years beyond when that initial process happened, and a lot of things have changed in our community and schools. We're believers in that type of inclusive process like we had last time, so we would definitely take a look at that if there were to be funds available," he said.