Frustrated Bisons keep season alive





SEARCY -- Harding defeated Washburn 30-14 Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Division II football playoffs, but the Bisons didn't walk off First Security Field fully satisfied.

Far from it.

"I think we were all really frustrated," Bisons Coach Paul Simmons said. "It felt like we were about to blow the game open several times. Give those guys [Washburn] a lot of credit. They hung around, they battled."

Harding, the No. 2 seed in Super Region 3, did enough to earn a second-round home game with Northwest Missouri, the region's No. 3 seed and a team that has defeated Harding three times in the past nine years in the playoffs.

Northwest Missouri (10-1) advanced with a 50-21 over Central Washington in Maryville, Mo.

A thorough examination of Harding's box score with Washburn indicates the Bisons did enough to win by 50.

Consider: Harding outgained Washburn 409-38 through three quarters (473-212 for the game), held the ball for 47:24 of 60 minutes, including an edge of 27:33 to 2:27 in the second and third quarters.

Harding finished with 29 first downs to 7 for Washburn, the Bisons rushed for 419 yards and held the Ichabods (9-3) to minus-2 yards rushing.

Harding even threw a 54-yard touchdown pass -- from quarterback Preston Paden to Roland Wallace, which gave it a 17-7 second quarter lead.

The Bisons led 20-7 at halftime and 27-7 after three quarters, but could not shake a Washburn team that had 38 offensive yards and a 97-yard kickoff return for touchdown by James Letcher, Jr. to account for its output heading into the fourth quarter.

"You think when you do that, you think you're going to win by more than two scores," Simmons said. "This time of year it doesn't matter one bit about how you win, it's about survive and advance."

Washburn made Harding squirm early in the fourth quarter after the Bisons were stopped on fourth-and-4 at the Harding 22.

Washburn drove 78 yards in 7 plays, with Mitch Schurig (12-28 passing, 214, 1 TD) passing to Letcher Jr. for a 15-yard touchdown with 12:37 to go in the fourth quarter.

Trenton Brehm's extra point made it 27-14, and the announced crowd of 2,200 gasped a bit when Washburn appeared to recover an onside kick at the Harding 45 down by 13 points.

Washburn's Garret Barnett-Kruger was flagged for getting too early of a jump, the Ichabods had to rekick, and it went out of bounds at the Harding 41.

Harding drove to the Washburn 20 before Simmons sent out Grant Ennis, who kicked a 37-yard field goal, his third of the game, to give the Bisons took a 30-14 lead with 7:11 to play.

Paden (18-71 rushing, 1 TD; 1-2 passing, 54, 1 TD) spent most of his day handing the ball to Harding's inimitable 5-11, 195-pound fullback Cole Chancey, who rushed 41 times for 176 yards and 1 TD.

He also pitched it to hard-running slot back Omar Sinclair (14-110 rushing) on a day when the Bisons did everything but run up the score.

"We knew we left a lot of points out there," Paden said. "And that's really encouraging I'd say. We didn't have our best day at the office on offense. We knew with the kind of defense we have, it's almost a race to 30 points. If we get to 30 points first, it's going to be hard for them to come back and beat us."

Chancey, who is his school's and his conference's all-time leading rusher with 4,997 yards, set the tone with eight runs on Harding's opening touchdown drive that consumed 79 yards and 5:53 and ended with a 1-yard run by Paden at the 6:41 mark.

"They took control of the game, and we couldn't quite get back in it," Washburn Coach Craig Schurig said. "The first drive, it's hard to get the speed of the game. That drive, the first drive, we couldn't quite slow it down."

Not many of Chancey's yards came easy, but he shrugged at his contribution -- which included a school-record in carries.

Chancey said the real workhorses were the Bisons offensive line of Sam Wilson, Hunter Willis, Mason Hutto, Austin Toler and Keegan Shive.

"When you're talking about the 90 rushes, think about the guys in front of me that did that," Chancey said. "They're in the trenches every play from in the box to out wide.

"They're blocking each and every play. That's a lot, you know. They deserve all the props and credit. They grind, they grind."

Paden said Washburn's defense presented him numerous looks, but nothing he hasn't seen before.

"We've got adjustments we can make on the field and on the sideline," Paden said.

"If a team wants to jump around against us, we'll be just fine."

The decision to throw to Wallace on first-and-10 from the Harding 44 came after four of Chancey's 21 first-half runs.

"They were getting real aggressive with their safety," Paden said. "We knew if he was coming downhill real hard, we could run the receiver right by him."

All of which was set up by the tireless Chancey.

"He's just a dog, I guess," Paden said. "There aren't many guys at any single level that can carry the ball 41 times in one day. We're just blessed to have him."

Simmons said Washburn deserves credit for digging in and forcing the Bisons to settle for three field goals and holding them on downs deep in Washburn territory.

"Obviously, when you have the football for 47 minutes -- we would have loved to have finished more drives than that," Simmons said. "I really believed coming out of the half that we were getting ready to put that game away, a long ways away. I wish we could have. They did a great job hanging around."



