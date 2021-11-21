Junior League's Holiday House start of season

This was the 30th year that the Junior League of Little Rock has helped kick off the holiday shopping season with Holiday House. A preview party, Twas the Night Before, was held Nov. 10 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Attendees enjoyed wine and heavy hors d'oeuvres as they got a first look at what this year's merchants had to offer. Guests were also invited to participate in a champagne toast celebrating the 30th year of Holiday House. Keri Richmond served as this year's chairwoman.

Money raised from the event supports the league's community service projects including Stuff the Bus, Kota Camp, Little Readers Rock, Nonprofit Board Institute and Boosters & Big Rigs. The event generates more than 50% of all funding for the League's community projects.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins