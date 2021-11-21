It's one branch of tree

What's wrong with critical race theory is not that it might induce some white children to feel guilty about how Blacks have been treated in America for the past 500 years. Instead, the fallacy of critical race theory is its failure to recognize that racism is simply one branch of the tree technically known as xenophobia (fear and hatred of strangers), a tree that has flourished throughout recorded history.

Other branches of this tree are religious persecution (such as antisemitism, the violent conflicts between Catholics against Protestants during the Middle Ages, and the wars that Christians waged against Muslims during the Crusades), along with misogyny, fear of immigrants and so forth.

The universality of xenophobia, its existence throughout recorded history, and the lack of a widely accepted remedy don't justify passive acceptance of it.

We know that xenophobia has historically been associated with economic stress and rapid technological changes, as demonstrated by its current spread throughout much of the Western world.

Most of these concepts are of ancient origin. They are explored in great detail in a newly published book, "Of Fear and Strangers: A History of Xenophobia," written by Dr. George Makari, a psychiatrist and historian who is director of the Institute for the History of Psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City.

For anyone interested in learning more about xenophobia, the book provides an up-to-date comprehensive study of the subject.

RICHARD A. WILLIAMS

Little Rock

Places life in jeopardy

The persistence of covid is undeniable, and the resistance to receiving the vaccine is unfortunate, especially since the science about the vaccine is very sound. Yet many people working in health care continue to refuse the vaccine.

I am a stage 4 cancer survivor. When I visit a medical facility, I have no idea of the vaccination status of the staff members I encounter. I am suggesting that I, as a consumer of what should be safe treatment, should, in some manner, be alerted to the vaccination status of the person with whom I am interacting.

I do not care about anyone's "right" to refuse the vaccination, but their decision to refuse to take it may well place my right to survive in jeopardy.

JOHN FREELY

Maumelle

Hypocrisy astounds

I believe the video that Rep. Paul Gosar posted portraying him killing a fellow member of Congress is workplace harassment, and he must be expelled from the House of Representatives.

What is also very surprising--well, I am really not surprised-- is that the GOP in the House is taking his side.

When I was growing up, I was told Republicans never talk bad about other Republicans, and that Republicans were more ethical and law-abiding than Democrats. Fast-forward to 2021, and the Republicans need to grow some backbone and stand up for what is right.

Posting a video of killing a fellow member of Congress is at the very least unethical. I am sure he has broken some rules too.

If AOC gets hurt by a copycat crazy individual, I believe it will be the fault of Representative Gosar, and the House GOP will be just as guilty for not taking a stand to protect her. The House minority leadership should be ashamed. Would a GOP member want their wife, daughter or son threatened at work? I bet the GOP would be very upset if a Democrat did a video like this.

The GOP has sunk to a new low, and the GOP hypocrisy blows my mind.

ASHLEY BLAKE ROGERS

Fayetteville

It's in Sanders' roots

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Apparently, she's returned to Arkansas as the "White Entitlement Savior."

She's picked as the only person who can govern Arkansas. It seems to me Orval Faubus has been reincarnated as a white female. This is "Old South" progress.

In 1938, the fictional character "Superman" appeared to exemplify an American hero. His motto was that he fought for "truth, justice and the American way." Later they removed "the American way" from the motto, replacing it with "a better tomorrow," and I can imagine why. America embraced this character because of his motto, even if it wasn't true. They overlooked that he was a refugee from another planet.

Presently, we have regressive Republican heroes and heroines, apparently fighting against truth and justice to preserve a "white tomorrow." In Arkansas we now have Sarah. She's not fictional, she is the epitome of "white entitlement." Her qualifications are just being Donald Trump's White House press secretary. I believe her racist roots run as deep as her father's, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, who said Dred Scott is still the law of the land, among other racist ideology. Sarah's DNA reeks of racism; it's in her Arkansas roots.

In 1975, a song was released called "Wake up Everybody" by Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes. The lyrics spoke of people waking up and not thinking backward. It speaks of hatred, war and poverty. Not much has changed, just the date. Today, we call it being "woke" because Black folks are woke to this facade of white entitlement masking racist incompetence by people groomed to hate.

This is the best Arkansas has to offer.

DEBORAH SUTTLAR

Little Rock