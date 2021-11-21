Sections
Little Rock police investigate man's death on South University Avenue

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:30 a.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Authorities are investigating the death of a man in the 4700 block of South University Avenue, police said early Sunday.

Officers were sent to a “shooting just occurred” call at the scene just after midnight, and a “shots fired” call at about 3 a.m., according to a Little Rock police dispatch log.

Department spokesperson Mark Edwards said the person who died was a man, but didn’t immediately release the man’s name.

Edwards couldn't immediately confirm if the man's death was being investigated as a homicide.

