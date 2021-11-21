Little Rock's director of parks and recreation to leave position after more than four years

John Eckart, who since June 2017 has served as the director of the Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department, is set to leave the position next month.

In an email Friday, when asked about Eckart's forthcoming departure, Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore praised the parks director as "an outstanding member of the City's senior management team," describing him as "an innovator and passionate about having a first class park system."

"Under John's leadership we have also made significant progress with our recreation programs," Moore wrote. "He also had an outstanding ability to bring unique partners to the table to support the overall park system. His enthusiasm will be missed."

It was not clear Friday if Eckart was resigning in order to accept another job.

His planned departure was first reported by the Arkansas Times. In a Friday email, Eckart confirmed his last day in the office would be Dec. 14.

According to his biography on Little Rock's website, Eckart holds an MBA from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Before he was hired to run the city's parks department, Eckart from 2012 to 2017 served as the director of parks and recreation for Benton. He also worked for Florida International University in Miami in the realm of athletic facilities and operations.

When Moore hired him away from Benton in 2017, Eckart replaced Truman Tolefree, Little Rock's parks director at the time, who was retiring, according to a 2017 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette report.

Eckart's planned departure comes after the failure of a Little Rock sales-tax initiative championed by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. that would have made significant investments in the city's parks and recreation offerings, including substantial upgrades to War Memorial and Hindman parks.

The initiative to add 1 percentage point to the city's rate, and thereby generate roughly $530 million over the next decade to pay for those improvements and more, was voted down in a Sept. 14 referendum, 62%-38%.

Eckart and his team recently won praise from Scott at the June ribbon-cutting for a new 10-mile bicycle trail system at River Mountain Park that received financial backing from the Walton Family Foundation through the Arkansas Parks and Recreation Foundation.

Little Rock's parks department was one of the municipal departments not to fall under Scott's purview as a result of a government reorganization effort announced shortly after his inauguration for his first term in January 2019.

At the time, Scott said the departments of finance, fire, human resources, planning and development, police and public works would report to him as opposed to the city manager.