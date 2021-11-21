LIVE! in NWA: Chamber Music At Sequoyah, plus live music all over NWA

The Ozark Wind Quartet performs at 3 p.m. today, Nov. 21, as part of the Chamber Music on the Mountain series at Millar Lodge on Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. The ensemble will perform a diverse program of music both pleasing and unique to the wind quintet medium. The wide variety of music selections will be sure to interest every taste, organizers promise.

The Ozark Wind Quintet features Sarah Johnson (flute), Andrew Baker (oboe), Janice Bengtson (clarinet), Katy Luker (horn) and Kay Brusca (bassoon). The group has programmed a variety of music by composers including Ibert, Hindemith, Arnold, Piazzolla, Giraud and Running. This particular concert will include short introductions by the members about the interesting and sometimes quirky lives of the composers in an audience-friendly format.

The performance venue is at 150 N. Skyline Drive, and the show will begin at 3 p.m. $10-$15. 443-4531; mountsequoyah.org.

BENTONVILLE

• A Can't Stop Candance Benefit Concert, featuring Randall Shreve and The Devilles, Neon Flight, Ashtyn Barbaree, Samantha Hunt, Honey Shuffle, Benjamin Del Shreve and more in support of Candance Holenchick is set for 5 to 11 p.m. today, Nov. 21, at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. Free. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

• Jazz at the Undercroft returns at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 to Undercroft Bar, 201 N.W. A St. Free. 445-6065; digjazz.com.

• Sarah Loethen performs at 2 p.m. Nov. 27, at Bentonville Brewing Co., 901 S.W. 14th St. Free. facebook.com/bentonvillebrewing.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Brick Fields performs at 5 p.m. today, Nov. 21; Los Roscoes perform at 5 p.m. Nov. 23; 23 North performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 26; and Avery Waltz performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com.

• Sprungbilly performs at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 22; an Open Mic night will be hosted at 8 p.m. Nov. 23; live music will be hosted at 8 p.m. Nov. 24; an Open Bluegrass Jam will be hosted at 6 p.m. Nov. 25; and Hoojshwah performs at 9 p.m. Nov. 26 at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Karaoke with Stan is hosted Nov. 26; and Coyote Claw Duo performs Nov. 27 at the Rowdy Beaver Den, 47 Spring St. Free. 363-6444; rowdybeaver.com.

• Terri & Brett perform Nov. 26; and Karaoke with Stan is hosted Nov. 27 at Rowdy Beaver, 417 W. Van Buren. Free. 253-8544; rowdybeaver.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• En Fuego Dance & Fitness returns with Sunday Dance Nights at 6 p.m. today, Nov. 21; Danny Mullen performs at 6 p.m. Nov. 22; an Open Mic night will be hosted at 7 p.m. Nov. 23; JR Neal performs at 6 p.m. Nov. 24; Jeremiah Griffin performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 26; and Phoenix Pan performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Nick Shoulders performs at 8:30 p.m. today, Nov. 21, at the Holidaze pop-up bar, 101 N. Block Ave. $15-$20. holidazepopup@gmail.com; facebook.com/holidazefayetteville.

• The UA Department of Music hosts a UA Wind Ensemble and Wind Symphony concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center, 453 N. Garland Ave. Free. 575-5387; uark.universitytickets.com.

• Willi Carlisle ($15) performs with guests Chris Acker and Bonnie Montgomery at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 24; Isayah's All Stars ($8) perform at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour Nov. 26; Big Smith ($20-$30) performs at 9 p.m. Nov. 26 and at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 27 with guest Noah Richmond's Little Monster at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

FORT SMITH

• Vintage Pistol performs at 8 p.m. Nov. 24 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. $12-$15. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

LOWELL

• Stand-up comedian Jackie Kashian performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 and at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. Tickets are $15. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com

ROGERS

• An Acoustic Jam Circle will be hosted at 6 and 9 p.m. Nov. 22 at Moonbroch, 117 W. Walnut St. 278-2500; facebook.com/MoonbrochPub.

TICKETS

• The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion has announced another show for its 2022 summer season. Contemporary country artist Morgan Wallen brings "The Dangerous Tour" to the Walmart AMP, with guest HARDY, at 7 p.m. Aug. 26. Tickets go on sale to the public Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. and range from $55 to $149.75. 443-5600; amptickets.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.