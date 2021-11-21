Local notes: Candlelight service returns to JBU

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow has announced they are offering a fellowship for writers working on a children's picture book. It will open for applications on Dec. 17. The Words of Wonder Fellowship will award two recipients a two-week residency at WCDH, where they will have the time and space to fully focus on their project. WCDH would like to thank James Dean, author and illustrator of the best-selling Pete the Cat children's book series, for sponsoring this fellowship.

WCDH is also offering the With Honor and Pride fellowship for writers who are or were U.S. service members. The fellowship is sponsored by Wayne Clark, formerly of Berryville, who is a veteran himself. Work may be any literary genre: fiction or nonfiction, poetry or prose. There is no expectation that the work be of a military-themed subject, attitude, or experience. Rather, the successful applicant will demonstrate insight, honesty, literary merit, and the likelihood of publication. Prior publication is not a requirement. The fellowship winner will receive a two-week residency at the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs.

WCDH provides uninterrupted writing time, a European-style gourmet dinner served on weeknights, the camaraderie of other professional writers when desired, and a community kitchen stocked with the basics.

Information: (479) 253-7444 or writerscolony.org.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Historians

The Washington County Historical Society will hold its annual holiday event from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Headquarters House Museum, 118 E. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. The 1853 Greek Revival museum was home to Judge Jonas and Matilda Tebbetts until the Civil War changed the course of their lives. The annual event will be outdoors this year.

This year's feature is singing along with a choir of living historians and Heritage School students dressed in mid-19th century costume on the front steps of the Headquarters House Museum. Performances will begin on the quarter hour and will last for about 10 minutes each. Father Christmas will give away individually wrapped candy canes.

The WCHS Christmas Elf will collect optional gift donations for area children ages 3 to 18. Gift donors are asked to bring unwrapped items that cost no more than $20. Gifts may include learning toys, craft kits, sports or Hog clothing, dress-up clothes, backpacks, hair tools, Legos, balls, gift cards, movie passes, wrapping paper and gift tags.

Information: (479) 521-4681.

Candlelight

John Brown University announced today that the 79th annual Candlelight Services will be held in person and open to the public. This year's services will be Dec. 9, 10 and 11 at 7 p.m., and doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The beloved annual Candlelight Service ushers in the Christmas season for the JBU student community, the city of Siloam Springs and visitors from across Northwest Arkansas each year.

All attendees will be required to wear face masks during the services, due to congregational singing.

Seating will be limited, and tickets are required. Tickets cost $1 and are available online at jbu.edu/candlelight, or in person at JBU's reception desk, located inside the Simmons Great Hall at the Siloam Springs campus.

_

Shiloh Museum

The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, in partnership with Eksplor Gaming, is introducing a free, fun way to visit the museum through an online application that takes guests on a historical trivia game that can act like a scavenger hunt.

Visitors don't need to download an app. Instead, they scan the QR code available on a sign at the museum's front entrance, which activates a website on their smartphones and devices. Then, they are asked 20 multiple-choice questions related to Northwest Arkansas history with answers found somewhere within the museum's exhibit hall. If a question is particularly difficult, users can tap a "hint" button for a little help. Questions are different for each user, which makes the game more competitive, and span the entire history of the region. Once the game is over, participants are assigned a score.

The online app was created by Eksplor Gaming LLC and designed to engage visitors digitally both educationally and commercially.

Information: (479) 750-8165.