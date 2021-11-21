LR police ID man killed in stabbing

Little Rock police Saturday identified the man who was stabbed to death in southwest Little Rock on Thursday, a day after they announced that they had arrested and charged a man in the case.

Donny Lynn McKuin, 39, of Little Rock was killed in the 3000 block of Springer Boulevard on Thursday evening. Police were called to investigate the case around 4 p.m.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]





Officers later arrested Michael McSpadden, 38, of Little Rock and charged him with first-degree murder, according to a police Twitter post Friday morning.