Marjorie Blair Grundfest Adam William Orlansky

The Grandeur House was the setting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, for the marriage of Marjorie Blair Grundfest and Adam William Orlansky. Rabbi Barry Block of Temple B'nai Israel officiated.

Kathy and Jack Grundfest of Little Rock are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Julianne and the late Dave Grundfest Jr., Gayle Slager and the late Julian Slager Jr., all of Little Rock.

The groom is the son of Naomi and Larry Orlansky of New Orleans. He is the grandson of David and the late Shirley Orlansky of Madison, Miss., and the late Libby and David Gansar and the late Bernard Schiffman, all of New Orleans.

The ceremony chuppah was created from clear columns topped with fabric and wedding flowers that draped to the floor. Cantorial soloist was Happie Hoffman of Memphis.

Escorted by her parents, the bride wore a pearl Mikado gown with a banded off-the-shoulder neckline. The full box-pleated skirt extended to a sweep train. She wore a cathedral-length veil that belonged to her paternal great-grandmother, Maurine Frauenthal Grundfest, who bought the lace in Belgium in 1926. Her hand-gathered bouquet was filled with white garden roses, anemones, delphinium, cafe au lait dahlias and dusty miller.

Lauren Grundfest of New Orleans was her sister's maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Shana Orlansky of Chicago, sister of the groom; Sally Cox of New Orleans; Hayley Gruwer of Austin, Texas; Hannah Humphrey of Seattle; Madison Konner of New York; Emily Glocer of Los Angeles; Elizabeth McSpadden of Fayetteville; Ellie Goone of New York. They wore black chiffon gowns and carried small bouquets similar to the bride's.

Serving as best man was Marcel Garon of New York. Groomsmen were Joshua Posner and Jacob Fijman, both of Denver; Martin Berlinski of Little Rock; Graham Shuping of Dallas; Cooper Shear of Austin, Texas; Sam Humphrey of Jackson, Miss.; and Mason Greenberg of Bloomington, Ind.

A reception, also at Grandeur House, followed the ceremony. Tables lighted with candles held a variety of arrangements including wedding flower garlands in silver ribbon vases. The head table was decorated with an elevated bridge arrangement of wedding flowers. Music was by The Manhattan Band of Dallas.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in corporate communication studies and a certificate in business foundations from the University of Texas at Austin. She is a graduate student at the University of Denver studying strategic human resources with a concentration in human resources management and development.

The groom is also a graduate of UT with a bachelor's degree in kinesiology and health sport management program. He is a franchise development consultant at RE/MAX.

The couple will live in Denver after a honeymoon in Oyster Bay, Jamaica.