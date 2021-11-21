Megan Leigh Yonker Samuel Steele McLelland

Megan Leigh Yonker became the bride of Samuel Steele McLelland at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the home of Joi and former U.S. Sen. Mark Pryor. Justin Bilson officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Joanna and Richard Yonker of New Braunfels, Texas. She is the granddaughter of Deanna and Jon Brown and Barbara and the late Richard Yonker, all also of New Braunfels.

Parents of the groom are Michelle and John McLelland of North Little Rock. He is the grandson of the late Sue Ellen and Lowel Conder, both of North Little Rock, and the late Wanda Faye and Harold McLelland of Little Rock.

Vows were exchanged in front of a wrought iron door decorated with fresh and dried florals in emerald green and taupe. Saxophonist Zachary Simmons performed pre-ceremony music.

The bride, escorted by her parents, wore a custom organza dress and a birdcage veil of ivory lace. She carried a bouquet of champagne, blush, deep burgundy and emerald dried and fresh flowers held together by a chiffon ribbon.

Bailey Ewald of New Braunfels and Allison Yonker of Austin, Texas served as maids of honor. Also attending the bride were Allison Porter of Dallas, Kimberly Lancaster of Calico Rock, Samuel Weston of Houston and Michael Yonker of New Braunfels, brother of the bride.

Best man was Blake Givens of Little Rock. Attending the groom were Sterling Elmore of Lonoke, Syndey Alexander of Miami, Nicole ElMurr of Austin and Sarah Lee of Atlanta.

Guests were seated by Sarah McLelland of North Little Rock, sister of the groom. Harper Bilson of Little Rock was ring bearer.

A reception was held at the front of the home with the front door and balconies decorated with cascades of wedding flowers. Tables held low arrangements of blush, champagne and taupe flowers. Other guest tables held tall gold stands with asymmetrical arrangements along with a mix of candles.

The bride is a graduate of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center with a bachelor's degree in nursing with distinction in pediatric emergency medicine. She is a pediatric nurse for Arkansas Children's Hospital.

The groom graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Arkansas. He has a law degree from Emory University School of Law. He is an associate attorney for PPGMR Law, PLLC.

The couple will live in Little Rock after a honeymoon in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.