My Favorite Things: Christine Hartman's eclectic living space makes the most of a central fireplace

We all have something -- or somewhere -- that fires up the serotonin just by holding it or seeing it: the woods where you grew up playing hide and seek, a cabinet full of your mother's old copper cookie cutters, the room in your house that makes you feel the most peaceful. In the feature "My Favorite Things," we invite Northwest Arkansans to share those special things or places that bring them joy.

Christine Harness Hartman, team member at the nonprofit Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, says the living area of her John Yantis Jr.-designed home in south Fayetteville is her favorite space in the house. With its soaring ceilings and full scale windows that offer a stunning (and private) view of a tranquil woodsy setting, it's easy to see why. Hartman -- who has three children and four dogs, yet still manages to keep a magazine-worthy home -- decorates in an eclectic style with a heavy emphasis on items that have special meaning to her.

My favorite space is the living area.

I love it because it is so spacious, and it has a 360-degree fireplace in the middle of the room. When we walked into the house before we bought it, I thought it looked like a big hotel lobby, and I thought, I could live here!

I'm always adding antiquarian books, and I like to freshen it up every once in a while with new pillows and rugs. Right now, I'm going through a Jungalow phase. I can't get enough zebras, tigers, panthers and jaguars in here.

If I could change one thing about it I would install electric blinds on the windows because in the summer, that sun is brutal. In the winter, it can start fires through my magnifying glass collection.

The item I love most in this space is my giant relaxing Buddha. There used to be a fun shop in town that sold imports, and when I saw it, I could not resist. It looked hilarious in my car when I drove it home because Buddha's head stuck out the back passenger window.

The item I use the most is the fireplace. All fall and winter, we turn it on to heat the house and add ambience to the room.

The comment I hear most about the space is always in reference to the fireplace. It is so unique, and you don't often see fireplaces in the middle of rooms!

The objects in this space I have the strongest emotional ties to include my grandparents' Japanese items. They were married in Japan, so all of their wedding gifts were fabulous cocktail sets, tea sets, and vases from occupied Japan. I loved looking at them in their house when they were still alive, and now, they have a new home in our house.

Three words for this room are airy, eclectic, dynamic since I'm always switching up the decor.

My Christmas decor plan of attack is to drag all of the decorations out of storage and put them where the mood strikes me. I usually don't repeat. My Christmas village might be in the foyer or the dining room, you never know! I like to change things up so that it doesn't get boring.

I'm drawn to decorations from the '50s because it reminds me of my grandparents who made each Christmas with them one to remember! A Putz Christmas village is one of the favorites in my personal collection.

My favorite item(s) in my Christmas decor collection are my Putz Christmas village and my nutcracker collection. The kids and I have fun adding a nutcracker each year.

Sentimental Christmas decor items include special ornaments my mom buys us each year. I have all of mine dating back to my first Christmas in 1975!

