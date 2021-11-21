Night of stars

Starry Starry Night: an ACCESS tradition was held Nov. 11 at ACCESS Academy and Young Adult Campus.

The sold-out event, hosted by the ACCESS Board of Directors, was held on the grounds and under a large white tent. Before the program, attendees could browse silent auction items and enjoy libations and heavy hors d'oeuvres.

The program included entertainment by the Rodney Block Collective and a live auction with auctioneer Jay Atkins. Items included an original Bob Snyder oil painting, a candlelit evening for 24 in the gallery style office space of Capital Sotheby's International Realty and a diamond cuff bracelet from Jones & Son Diamond & Bridal Fine Jewelry.

The fundraiser supports ACCESS -- founded in 1994 -- a 501(c)3 nonprofit that offers evaluation services, full-time education, therapy, training and activities for individuals with special needs. Bank OZK was the presenting sponsor.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins