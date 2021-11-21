Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Story ideas Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
TWINKLE TWINKLE

Night of stars

Fundraiser marks ACCESS anniversary by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:45 a.m.
Kasie Birdwell, Kelli Miller, Shalisa Dumas and Hannah Moore on 11/11/2021 at Starry Starry Night held at ACCESS (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Starry Starry Night: an ACCESS tradition was held Nov. 11 at ACCESS Academy and Young Adult Campus.

The sold-out event, hosted by the ACCESS Board of Directors, was held on the grounds and under a large white tent. Before the program, attendees could browse silent auction items and enjoy libations and heavy hors d'oeuvres.

The program included entertainment by the Rodney Block Collective and a live auction with auctioneer Jay Atkins. Items included an original Bob Snyder oil painting, a candlelit evening for 24 in the gallery style office space of Capital Sotheby's International Realty and a diamond cuff bracelet from Jones & Son Diamond & Bridal Fine Jewelry.

The fundraiser supports ACCESS -- founded in 1994 -- a 501(c)3 nonprofit that offers evaluation services, full-time education, therapy, training and activities for individuals with special needs. Bank OZK was the presenting sponsor.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT