GOLF

Gooch in front at RSM

Talor Gooch is playing some of his best golf in the toughest weather, even when he hasn't been in the best position off the tee. Now the former Oklahoma State player is one round away from his first PGA Tour victory at the RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga. Gooch hit only six fairways Saturday at Sea Island and still managed a 3-under 67, stretching his lead to three shots going into the final round. He was at 16-under 196, three shots clear of Seamus Power of Ireland (67) and Sebastian Munoz of Colombia (69). Both have won on the PGA Tour. Power won the Barbasol Championship this summer the same week as the British Open, so it didn't not come with an invitation to the Masters. A victory today will. Tom Hoge, also in search of his first win, had a 67 and was alone in fourth, while Luke List (66), former RSM Classic winner Mackenzie Hughes of Canada (70) and Scott Stallings (69) were another shot behind. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore shot a 71 on Saturday and is tied for eighth at 10-under 202.

McIlroy holds lead in Dubai

Rory McIlroy was on the rocks late in his third round at the DP World Tour Championship. Some cliff-edge improvisation, followed by a final-hole birdie, put him back in control. Seeking a second consecutive victory to end his season, McIlroy delivered another wild finish at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai in shooting a 5-under 67 that left the four-time major champion with a one-stroke lead on Saturday. Sam Horsfield bogeyed the 18th hole to shoot 69 and drop out of a share of the lead with McIlroy, who was 14 under overall in the season-closing event on the European Tour. Standing on the tee at the par-3 17th hole holding a one-stroke lead, McIlroy missed the green left and saw the ball bounce through the rough and dance along the edge of the cliffs. It eventually settled on a narrow ledge, to gasps among spectators. McIlroy opted against taking a drop, which was the preferred choice of his caddie, Harry Diamond, and managed to clip a shot off the stone and through the green. He missed the return chip by inches, but a par was a good result given what could have happened.

FOOTBALL

Titans' LB heads to IR

The Tennessee Titans have put another player on injured reserve, this time linebacker Bud Dupree with an abdominal injury that sent him to the locker room early in last week's game. The Titans put their biggest free agent signee on injured reserve Saturday. They also activated tight end Tommy Hudson from injured reserve to the active roster and elevated cornerback Breon Borders and running back Dontrell Hilliard from the practice squad for today's game with Houston. Tennessee (8-2) already declared Dupree out Friday for the game against Houston (1-8). Dupree had started two of seven games played this season. He has 7 tackles, 1 sack and 8 quarterback pressures. Dupree will miss a minimum of three games.

Giants missing leading tackler

New York Giants defensive back and leading tackler Logan Ryan will miss Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of covid-19. The Giants (3-6) ruled Ryan out on Saturday along with linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle/illness), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) and defensive back Nate Ebner (knee). Ryan told the team on Thursday he had a close contact with a person who had the virus. He was immediately tested and had a negative result. He was tested again Friday and had a positive result. He has been placed on the reserve/covid-19 list.

Ravens' WR out vs. Bears

The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out receiver Marquise Brown for Sunday's game at Chicago with a thigh injury. The Ravens also added Lamar Jackson to their injury report Saturday. The star quarterback is questionable because of an illness. Jackson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he was a full participant Friday. Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday the illness wasn't covid-19. Jackson has occasionally missed practice time this season but has played in every game. Brown has been his top target, with 52 catches for 719 yards and 6 touchdowns.

TENNIS

Zverev defeats Djokovic again

For the second time this year, Alexander Zverev has denied Novak Djokovic the chance to play for a big trophy. Following up his win over the top-ranked player in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics, Zverev beat Djokovic 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3 at the same stage of the ATP Finals on Saturday. The result means Djokovic can't match Roger Federer's record of six titles at the season-ending event for the top eight players. At least not this year. Instead, Zverev will play second-ranked Daniil Medvedev in today's final.

SPEED SKATING

Jackson continues golden run

Erin Jackson won her third World Cup speedskating gold of the season Saturday, taking the 500 meters in Norway. The American won in 37.602 seconds, defeating defending Olympic champion Nao Kodaira of Japan, who took second in 37.708. Jackson earned her third victory of the season over Kodaira, having beaten her twice at the season-opening meet in Poland a week ago when the 29-year-old from Ocala, Fla., became the first Black woman to win a World Cup speedskating race. Two-time Olympian Brittany Bowe of the U.S. finished eighth. Jackson switched to the ice from inline skating and roller derby. She became the first Black woman to qualify for a U.S. Olympic long-track speedskating team in 2018, just four months after taking up the sport.