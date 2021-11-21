Oil and gas report

Permits Issued During Week Ending: Nov. 5, 2021.

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission in the last two weeks issued one drilling permit and eight recompletion permits:

DRILLING PERMITS

UNION -- Petro-Chem Operating Company, Inc., for Murphy, JR 1, in the Wildcat field, to TVD: 7,700 ft. MD: 7,700 ft., SHL: 2350 ft FWL & 1982 ft. FNL 24-19s-17W.

RECOMPLETIONS

CLEBURNE -- Flywheel Energy Production, LLC, Glenn 10-8 2-7H, in the B-42 field, to TD: 7,338 ft., SHL: 253 ft. FNL & 791 ft. FEL, BHL: 483 ft. FSL & 870 ft. FEL, 7-10N-8W.

FAULKNER -- Flywheel Energy Production, LLC, for Hurst 08-13 3-5H, in the B-42 field, to TD: 8,465 ft., SHL: 420 ft. FSL & 1,918 ft. FWL, BHL: 4,799 ft. FSL & 2,024 ft. FWL, 5-8N-13W.

POPE -- Flywheel Energy Production, LLC, for Green Bay 1-22H, in the B-42 field, to TD: 8,910 ft., SHL: 2,590 ft. FNL & 2,445 ft. FEL, BHL: 491 ft. FNL & 913 ft FWL, 22-8N-18W.

VAN BUREN -- Flywheel Energy Production, LLC, for Linkinogger, in the B43 field, to TD: 5,017 ft., SHL 790 ft FSL & 467 ft. FEL, BHL: 30.8 ft FSL & 2,428.2 ft. FEL, 9-10N-15W.

Flywheel Energy Production, LLC, for McGee 09-14 9-35H36, in the B-43 field, to TD: 10,072 ft, SHL: 2,210ft FNL & 2,571 ft FEL, BHL: 524 ft FSL & 2,281 ft. FWL, 35-9N-14.

Flywheel Energy Production, LLC, for Clark, Buneva 10-15 4-14H in the B-42 field , to TD: 5,493 ft., SHL: 472 ft. FNL & 2146 ft. FEL, BHL: 3,998 ft. FNL & 2,315 ft. FEL, 14-10N-15W.

Flywheel Energy Production, LLC, for Hurst 08-13 3-5H in the B-42 field, to TD: 8,465 ft., SHL: 420 ft. FSL & 1,918 ft. FWL, BHL: 4,799 ft. FSL & 2,024 ft. FWL, 5-8N-13W.

WHITE -- Flywheel Energy Production, LLC, for Sizemore 10-06 2-28H21, in the B-42 field, to TD: 8,511 ft., SHL: 233 ft. FSL & 1,311 ft. FEL, BHL: 561 ft. FSL & 1,233 ft. FEL, 28-10N-6W.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.