100 years ago

Nov. 21, 1921

SEARCY -- Fire broke out in the St. Thomas' Episcopal church this morning and damage to the building and furniture is estimated at $2,500. The loss is covered by insurance. Prompt action by the Fire Department saved the building. The fire originated in the basement, where the janitor had started a fire preparatory to services to be held by Bishop E. W. Saphore of Little Rock. A defective furnace is supposed to have caused the flames to break out. The fire was confined to the basement, but the floor is so badly damaged it will have to be rebuilt and the furniture and walls were water soaked in an effort to check the flames.

50 years ago

Nov. 21, 1971

EL DORADO -- Two El Dorado men were hospitalized Thursday night following a shootout over $1, police said. The injured are Jewel Brown, 49, and L. J. Levingston, 26. Brown is in fair condition and Levingston is in satisfactory condition at Union Memorial Hospital. Police were told 14 rounds of ammunition were fired when Brown attempted to collect $1 he said Levingston owed him. ... Both Levingston and Brown have been charged with assault with intent to kill.

25 years ago

Nov. 21, 1996

DeGRAY LAKE RESORT STATE PARK -- Bald eagle deaths at DeGray Lake continued to mount Wednesday as officials collected two more immature birds along the lake's south shore. Officials now have found five dead eagles at the lake since Saturday, prompting concerns that an unknown illness that killed 29 birds between November 1994 and March 1995 has returned to the lake's wintering population. The die-off in 1994-95 was the largest concentrated eagle die-off in the nation's history. ... Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey's biological research division at Madison, Wis., discounted poison and most infections, bacteria, parasites and viruses as the cause of the 1994-95 deaths. They suspect a man-made or natural toxin but have failed to identify it.

10 years ago

Nov. 21, 2011

JONESBORO -- The East Arkansas Planning and Development District and central Arkansas' Metroplan organization will receive U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants totaling $4 million. The grants, announced at a ceremony at the East Arkansas development district's office in Jonesboro on Monday, will fund three-year studies to help provide better housing, transportation and work-force education. ... Melissa Rivers, director of the development district, said the grant will help communities network their resources and provide stronger economic opportunities. ... Metroplan Director Jim McKenzie said the grant money will be applied to its plan for sustainability in central Arkansas.