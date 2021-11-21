Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, please email information on events to bhendricks@adgnewsroom.com. Event information should include the date, the name of the event, the event's location and venue, as well as a contact person, phone number, email address and/or website to provide more information.

NOVEMBER

30 Pine Bluff chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Bill Jones Residence. Tommy Palmer (870) 543-0085 or tommypalmer@gmail.com

DECEMBER

4 Russellville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Hughes Community Center. John Choate (479) 970-7571 or jchoate@tcrw.com

4 Poinsett County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Trumann Recreational Complex. Kimberly Stewart (870) 483-3447 or jaks1@ymail.com

10 Beebe chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard Armory. Barry Wolfe (501) 681-4286 or wolfe.barry@gmail.com

11 Blytheville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Blytheville Country Club. Steve Stromire (870) 762-9762 or sstromire@gmail.com

JANUARY

8 Pocahontas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Rolling Hills Country Club. Danny Barr (870) 219-1396 or Danny.Barr@sedgewick.com

8 Forrest City chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Civic Center. Samuel Pettus (870) 317-5426 or spfcfire2@gmail.com