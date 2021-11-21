Sections
Police: Man, 43, killed in North Little Rock shooting

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:55 a.m.
FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in North Little Rock on Saturday night, police said. 

Officers responded to a shooting call at 8th and North Beech streets just after 8 p.m. and found Brodrick Patrick, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a news release from North Little Rock police. He was taken to an area hospital, the release states. 

Police said Patrick, who was from North Little Rock, died at the hospital. 

The investigation is active, according to authorities. No suspects were named in the release.

