Razorbacks, Crimson Tide fall in AP poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fell four spots in The Associated Press Top 25 Sunday following a 42-35 loss at Alabama.

The Razorbacks (6-4, 3-4 SEC) are No. 25 in this week’s AP poll, down from No. 21 last week. They are the only four-loss team in the poll.

Arkansas, which was ranked 22nd by coaches last week, fell out of the coaches poll Sunday.

Alabama (10-1, 6-1) fell to third in the AP rankings after its narrow home victory over the Razorbacks. Ohio State jumped Alabama and Cincinnati in the AP poll, and is ranked second this week behind unanimous No. 1 Georgia.

The Crimson Tide are ranked second and the Razorbacks are 21st in the College Football Playoff rankings that will be updated Tuesday. The CFP rankings are the record of ranking used by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette beginning in late October each year.

Arkansas is scheduled to play Missouri (6-5, 3-4) on Friday in Fayetteville in the regular-season finale.

AP Top 25, Nov. 21

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (10-1)

3. Alabama (10-1)

4. Cincinatti (11-0)

5. Notre Dame (10-1)

6. Michigan (10-1)

7. Oklahoma State (10-1)

8. Ole Miss (9-2)

9. Baylor (9-2)

10. Oklahoma (10-1)

11. Oregon (9-2)

12. Michigan State (9-2)

13. BYU (9-2)

14. Texas A&M (8-3)

15. Texas-San Antonio (11-0)

16. Utah (8-3)

17. Iowa (9-2)

18. Wisconsin (8-3)

19. Houston (10-1)

20. Pittsburgh (9-2)

21. Wake Forest (9-2)

22. San Diego State (10-1)

23. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-1)

24. North Carolina State (8-3)

25. Arkansas (7-4)