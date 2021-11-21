Saturday's SCORES

Emerson 74, Claiborne Academy, La. 48

Mammoth Spring 56, Marmaduke 44

Tournaments

Brookland Invitational

Nettleton 72, Berryville 66

Bentonville West 58, Greene County Tech 52

Decatur Invitational

NW Arkansas Classical 84, Fayetteville Christian 59

Ozark Catholic 65, Arkansas Arts 34

First Service Bank

Greenbrier 72, West Side Greers Ferry 63

Flippin Classic

Jasper 64, Valley Springs 56

Highland Classic

Batesville 65, Salem 40

Holiday Hoopsgiving

Dumas 90, West Fork 52

Farmington 84, Bay 67

Lincoln Turkey Shootout

Elkins 38, Alma 33

GIRLS

Mammoth Spring 54, Rector 28

Tournaments

Decatur Invitational

Mountainburg 57, Future School 42

Ozark Catholic 49, Decatur 26

First Service Bank

Episcopal Collegiate 54, Conway Christian 20

Clinton 56, West Side Greers Ferry 31

Greenbrier 42, Norfork 37

Heavenly Hoops

Pulaski Academy 62, Star City 35

Nashville 52, Marion 47

Mount St. Mary 27, Forrest City 14

Highland Classic

Salem 68, Batesville 40

Holiday Hoopsgiving

Farmington 67, Dumas 34

Lake Hamilton Classic

Lake Hamilton 52, De Queen 35

Greenwood 80, Kirby 24

Lincoln Turkey Shootout

Alma 53, Elkins 45

ROUNDUPS

BOYS

DUMAS 90, WEST FORK 52 Mike Reddick finished with 31 points, 7 assists and 3 steals in a runaway win for Dumas (2-0) in the Holiday Hoopsgiving Tournament. Tommy Reddick had 30 points, 6 steals and 5 assists while Joseph Jones added 13 points and 12 rebounds.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 56, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 31 Kellen Robinson had 31 points to lead Episcopal Collegiate (3-2) to a third-place finish in the First Service Bank Tournament in Clinton. Brolon Griffeth scored 11 points for the Wildcats. Connor Riddle delivered a team-high 19 points for South Side Bee Branch (8-4).

MAMMOTH SPRING 56, MARMADUKE 44 Nate Rogers scored 17 points in a victory for Mammoth Spring (6-5). Gavin Boddie ended up with 16 points for the Bears.

NETTLETON 72, BERRYVILLE 66 Davares Whitaker had nine of his 24 points in the fourth quarter for Nettleton (3-1) during the Brookland Invitational. Taylor Smith had nine of his 21 points in the first quarter for the Raiders, who led 29-23 at halftime. Jake Wilson scored 20 points and Nate Allen had 15 points, all on three-pointers, for Berryville (2-2).

RECTOR 60, VIOLA 52 Cooper Rabjohn's 20 points carried Rector (2-1) in a nonconference tilt Saturday. Kameron Jones has 14 points and Lane Stucks ended with 12 points for the Cougars.

GIRLS

CLINTON 56, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 31 Clinton (5-6) nabbed third-place in its First Service Bank Tournament behind nine points from Sydney Standridge. Ashtyn Knapp had 19 points for West Side Greers Ferry (3-1).

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 54, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 20 Jalie Tritt had 17 points and eight steals for Episcopal Collegiate (3-2) in the First Service Bank Tournament in Clinton. Ashauni Corley scored 14 points, Avery Marsh collected 12 points and Riley Brady contributed 11 points for the Lady Wildcats.

GREENBRIER 42, NORFORK 37 Alex Newland powered in 22 points for Greenbrier (3-0) in the finals of the First Service Bank Tournament in Clinton. Keely Blanchard had 14 points and Liza Shaddy closed with 11 points for Norfork (10-1).

MAMMOTH SPRING 54, RECTOR 28 Brynn Washam led the way with 19 points in an easy win for Mammoth Spring (9-2). Tay Davis put forth 13 points for the the Lady Bears.

SALEM 68, BATESVILLE 40 Marleigh Sellars scored 18 points as Salem (3-0), the No. 1 team in Class 2A, rolled. Jaycie Strong had 16 points and Chelsea Hamilton added 14 points for the Lady Greyhounds, who led 52-19 at halftime.

FRIDAY'S LATE GAME

BOYS

ROSE BUD 78, WOODLAWN 37 Five players scored 10 points or more, led by Jace Goodwin's 21 points, for Rose Bud (3-0). Caden Heck had 14 points and Tanner Rooks tossed in 13 points for the Ramblers. Avery Orman and Rece Hipp had 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Rose Bud.

GIRLS

ROSE BUD 55, WOODLAWN 23 Kyndal Rooks tallied 25 points to push Rose Bud (1-2) to its first victory over the year. Anna Fitzgibbon led Woodlawn (1-2) with 11 points.