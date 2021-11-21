Saturday's SCORES
Emerson 74, Claiborne Academy, La. 48
Mammoth Spring 56, Marmaduke 44
Tournaments
Brookland Invitational
Nettleton 72, Berryville 66
Bentonville West 58, Greene County Tech 52
Decatur Invitational
NW Arkansas Classical 84, Fayetteville Christian 59
Ozark Catholic 65, Arkansas Arts 34
First Service Bank
Greenbrier 72, West Side Greers Ferry 63
Flippin Classic
Jasper 64, Valley Springs 56
Highland Classic
Batesville 65, Salem 40
Holiday Hoopsgiving
Dumas 90, West Fork 52
Farmington 84, Bay 67
Lincoln Turkey Shootout
Elkins 38, Alma 33
GIRLS
Mammoth Spring 54, Rector 28
Tournaments
Decatur Invitational
Mountainburg 57, Future School 42
Ozark Catholic 49, Decatur 26
First Service Bank
Episcopal Collegiate 54, Conway Christian 20
Clinton 56, West Side Greers Ferry 31
Greenbrier 42, Norfork 37
Heavenly Hoops
Pulaski Academy 62, Star City 35
Nashville 52, Marion 47
Mount St. Mary 27, Forrest City 14
Highland Classic
Salem 68, Batesville 40
Holiday Hoopsgiving
Farmington 67, Dumas 34
Lake Hamilton Classic
Lake Hamilton 52, De Queen 35
Greenwood 80, Kirby 24
Lincoln Turkey Shootout
Alma 53, Elkins 45
ROUNDUPS
BOYS
DUMAS 90, WEST FORK 52 Mike Reddick finished with 31 points, 7 assists and 3 steals in a runaway win for Dumas (2-0) in the Holiday Hoopsgiving Tournament. Tommy Reddick had 30 points, 6 steals and 5 assists while Joseph Jones added 13 points and 12 rebounds.
EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 56, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 31 Kellen Robinson had 31 points to lead Episcopal Collegiate (3-2) to a third-place finish in the First Service Bank Tournament in Clinton. Brolon Griffeth scored 11 points for the Wildcats. Connor Riddle delivered a team-high 19 points for South Side Bee Branch (8-4).
MAMMOTH SPRING 56, MARMADUKE 44 Nate Rogers scored 17 points in a victory for Mammoth Spring (6-5). Gavin Boddie ended up with 16 points for the Bears.
NETTLETON 72, BERRYVILLE 66 Davares Whitaker had nine of his 24 points in the fourth quarter for Nettleton (3-1) during the Brookland Invitational. Taylor Smith had nine of his 21 points in the first quarter for the Raiders, who led 29-23 at halftime. Jake Wilson scored 20 points and Nate Allen had 15 points, all on three-pointers, for Berryville (2-2).
RECTOR 60, VIOLA 52 Cooper Rabjohn's 20 points carried Rector (2-1) in a nonconference tilt Saturday. Kameron Jones has 14 points and Lane Stucks ended with 12 points for the Cougars.
GIRLS
CLINTON 56, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 31 Clinton (5-6) nabbed third-place in its First Service Bank Tournament behind nine points from Sydney Standridge. Ashtyn Knapp had 19 points for West Side Greers Ferry (3-1).
EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 54, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 20 Jalie Tritt had 17 points and eight steals for Episcopal Collegiate (3-2) in the First Service Bank Tournament in Clinton. Ashauni Corley scored 14 points, Avery Marsh collected 12 points and Riley Brady contributed 11 points for the Lady Wildcats.
GREENBRIER 42, NORFORK 37 Alex Newland powered in 22 points for Greenbrier (3-0) in the finals of the First Service Bank Tournament in Clinton. Keely Blanchard had 14 points and Liza Shaddy closed with 11 points for Norfork (10-1).
MAMMOTH SPRING 54, RECTOR 28 Brynn Washam led the way with 19 points in an easy win for Mammoth Spring (9-2). Tay Davis put forth 13 points for the the Lady Bears.
SALEM 68, BATESVILLE 40 Marleigh Sellars scored 18 points as Salem (3-0), the No. 1 team in Class 2A, rolled. Jaycie Strong had 16 points and Chelsea Hamilton added 14 points for the Lady Greyhounds, who led 52-19 at halftime.
FRIDAY'S LATE GAME
BOYS
ROSE BUD 78, WOODLAWN 37 Five players scored 10 points or more, led by Jace Goodwin's 21 points, for Rose Bud (3-0). Caden Heck had 14 points and Tanner Rooks tossed in 13 points for the Ramblers. Avery Orman and Rece Hipp had 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Rose Bud.
GIRLS
ROSE BUD 55, WOODLAWN 23 Kyndal Rooks tallied 25 points to push Rose Bud (1-2) to its first victory over the year. Anna Fitzgibbon led Woodlawn (1-2) with 11 points.