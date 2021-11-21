Little Rock notebook

LITTLE ROCK -- Sara Lenehan, the city's finance director, told Little Rock city board members at a meeting Tuesday that officials have adjusted the proposed 2022 budget to include a 2% across-the-board salary increase for city employees.

Her original budget presentation earlier this month said officials would pursue a 1.5% salary increase.

The 2% salary increase would occur on top of the step-and-grade pay increases negotiated by local unions on behalf of public employees, as well as a planned 1% increase in salary for police lieutenants and majors that's included in the 2022 budget proposal.