VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas Tech claims GAC title

Arkansas Tech University overcame a 7-1 deficit in the fifth and final set on Saturday to claim a 3-2 (25-23, 15-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-10) victory over two-time defending champion Oklahoma Baptist for the Great American Conference championship in Hot Springs.

The Golden Suns (22-7) scored six consecutive points to tie the final set at 7-7, then scored the final six points to capture their fifth conference title and first since 2017.

Senior outside hitter Tymber Riley led Arkansas Tech with 18 kills and 20 digs. Abby Simpson also had 18 kills, while Kaitlynn Bradley chipped in with 17 and Brianna Merkel added 52 assists and 14 digs.

Arkansas Tech will learn its postseason opponent Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Razorbacks fall in four sets

Junior Jill Gillen had 20 kills and 10 digs for the University of Arkansas, which fell to Mississippi State 3-1 (25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 25-18) at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (23-5, 14-2 SEC) won their 11th consecutive match behind 17 kills from Gabby Waden, 16 digs from Lauren Myrick and 19 assists from Gabby Coulter.

Sophomore Taylor Heaad had 12 kills and 13 digs for the Razorbacks (18-9, 9-7), while Gracie Ryan added 50 assists.

The two teams play again at 3 p.m. today on SEC Network.

BASKETBALL

SAU men beat Dallas Baptist

Southern Arkansas University had three players with 10 or more points Saturday -- led by Aaron Lucas' game-high 21 -- in an 80-66 victory over Dallas Baptist at the Burg Center in Dallas.

The Muleriders (2-2) outrebounded the Patriots 40-33 but were outscored in the lane 34-32. SAU held a 20-10 advantage in fast break points, an 11-10 advantage in second-chance points and shot nearly 46% from the floor -- incluing nearly 61% in the second half.

Devante Brooks had 19 pionts and 11 rebounds for SAU, while Blake Rogers scored 16 points. Jalen Brooks had 8 points and 13 rebounds -- 8 of them on the defensive glass -- for the Muleriders.

Lopez leads Tech to victory

Junior guard Ashlei Lopez finished with 22 points on 53% shooting from the floor Saturday to lead the Arkansas Tech University women to an 84-63 victory over Christian Brothers at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

Trailing 20-19 after the first quarter, the Golden Suns outscored the Lady Buccaneers 17-6 in the second quarter to lead 37-25 at halftime. The lead grew to 63-41 after the third quarter.

Junior forward Nikki Metcalfe scored 15 points for Arkansas Tech on 54% shooting from the floor. She added nine rebounds and three blocked shots. Senior guard Jayana Sanders had 12 points for the Golden Suns, who face Texas Women's University on Friday at 2 p.m. Central to begin play in the San Angelo (Texas) Invitational.

SAU women win on the road

In a game that saw 17 lead changes and 16 ties on Saturday, the Southern Arkansas University women came away with an 84-76 victory over Rogers State in Claremore, Okla.

The Muleriders shot 39.2% (29 of 74) from the floor and 87% (20 of 23) from the free-throw line. SAU outrebounded Rogers State 38-37 and got 41 of its 84 points off the bench.

Kisi Young led the way for the Muleriders with 16 points and 9 rebounds. Kenzie Ezekiel had 13 points off the bench, while Jessica Jones added 1. Ariana Guinn finished with 11 points and a team-high 7 assists.

Ozarks men, women win

Kamren Roelke hit a layup with 6.7 seconds left Saturday to give the University of the Ozarks men's team their first victory of the season with a 96-94 victory over Austin College.

The Eagles (1-4) trailed 92-88 with less than three minutes left, but Grayson Nix scored six of his game-high 37 points to tie the game at 94-94. Roelke finished with 14 points.

Freshman guard Brittany Temple scored 19 points for the University of the Ozarks women (3-2) in a 65-59 victory over the University of Dallas in Irving, Texas. Stevie Perkins added 10 points for Ozarks.

Williams Baptist men stay undefeated

The Williams Baptist College men's team stayed undefeated this season with a 73-62 victory over Arkansas Baptist College on Saturday in Little Rock.

Tyreon Hardin had 18 points to lead all scorers. Rajhon McIntosh had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (5-0), while Cortez King added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Williams Baptist. Shackeel Butters and Braxton Huff scored 10 points each for WBC.

Williams Baptist women earn victory

The Williams Baptist College women's team came away with its second win of the season on Saturday after beating the Arkansas Baptist College women 90-74 in Little Rock.

Taylor Freeman led the Lady Eagles (2-5) with 18 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists. Tasia Bland also finished with 18 points for Williams Baptist, who will face Blue Mountain College on Monday at 2 p.m. in Walnut Ridge.

Hendrix men's winning streak snapped

The Hendrix College men saw their four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday after losing to Wilmington (Ohio) 70-58 on the final day of the Great Lakes Invitational in Marietta, Ohio.

Hendrix (4-1) shot 42.9% from the floor in the first half and finished at 36.4% for the game. The Warriors were 16 of 23 from the free-throw line, including 10 of 14 in the second half.

Jonathan Ryan scored a career-high 13 points for Hendrix and Sean Conan had 13 of his own.

Hendrix women suffer road loss

Madi Pierce scored 14 points and Kennedi Burns added 12 as the Hendrix College women (1-4) fell to Webster (Mo.) 87-47 at Grant Gymnasium in St. Louis.

The Gorloks (5-0) led 20-13 after the first quarter, but outscored the Warriors 34-15 in the second quarter to take control of the game. Julie Baudendistel and Addison Beussink scored 15 points each to lead Webster, while Hannah Cottrell pitched in with 13. Beussink added a game-high 10 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services