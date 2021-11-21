Washington County officials reject property tax cut

Millage levy

Arkansas law provides that “The Quorum Court, at its regular meeting in November or December of each year, shall levy the county, municipal, and school taxes for the current year.” The taxes levied in 2021 will be collected in 2022.

Source: Washington County

FAYETTEVILLE -- A proposal to cut Washington County's property tax rate was rejected by the Quorum Court on Thursday.

Lance Johnson, justice of the peace for District 1 in Springdale, made a motion to reduce the property tax millage rate from 4.4 mills to 4.2 mills. The motion would have amended the annual millage ordinance the county must pass in November or December to set property tax millage rates for the county, cities and school districts.

The justices of the peace voted against Johnson's proposed amendment on a show of hands, with six votes for the proposal and nine votes against it.

Johnson said he thinks the county's revenue is strong and will likely continue to grow. He said he thought taxpayers should benefit from the situation and the justices of the peace can take a small step toward slowing the growth of government.

"I just think we should do something for the taxpayers," Johnson said Friday. "The reappraisal is going to raise everybody's property taxes. And one of the only ways we can control the cost of government is by controlling revenue."

Johnson said he estimated the millage reduction would reduce the property tax revenue by around $600,000. He said county spending could easily be cut by that amount but said he hadn't looked at specific cuts. Johnson said he has no plans to raise the issue again anytime soon but said it might be considered in next year's budget process.

Treasurer Bobby Hill said Friday he estimated a drop from 4.4 mills to 4.2 mills would decrease the property tax revenue by around $800,000. In the 2022 budget, the county projects general fund revenue from current local property taxes of about $16.2 million. Hill also told the justices of the peace the sales tax revenue will decrease due to the 2020 Census results and estimated the decrease at $900,000.

County Assessor Russell Hill said lowering the millage rate from 4.4 mills to 4.2 mills would offer little benefit to most taxpayers. Hill said on a $200,000 home the reduction in the millage rate would result in an annual reduction in taxes of around $8.

"You can't buy a Happy Meal for that," Hill said. "The change for the average taxpayer is very insignificant. You would have to be a very large property owner to see much benefit."

Butch Pond, justice of the peace for District 15 in eastern Washington County, voted against the proposed tax cut. Pond said a reduction in taxes is worth discussing, but the proposal made Thursday came as a surprise. Pond said the tax rates should have been discussed during the budget process if changes were being considered so the justices of the peace could have information on the reduction in revenue and any cuts in services that might go along with the tax cut.

"You don't just throw that out there at the last minute," Pond said Friday. "This has not been discussed or studied all through this process and the full Quorum Court wasn't involved."

Pond said he might favor cutting the millage by half of the amount Johnson proposed as a starting point so the county can evaluate the results after a year or two years and then decide how to proceed.

Bill Ussery, justice of the peace for District 4 in Springdale, voted against the cut. Ussery was chairman of the Finance and Budget Committee in 2018 when the millage rate was increased from 3.9 mills to the current 4.4 mills. He said past experience with property tax rate cuts make him cautious. The county cut the property tax millage from 4.4 mills to 3.9 mills in 2011, according to information from the County Clerk's Office, before restoring the rate to 4.4 mills in 2018.

Ussery said growth in the region's economy didn't raise the county's overall revenue after the previous tax cut and without spending cuts the county's reserve was depleted. Ussery said the county is looking at a possible expansion of the jail and the Juvenile Justice Center and he doesn't think this is the time to be reducing revenue. He said the county can pay for some or all of the cost of those projects with the existing reserves and avoid having to borrow money.

"We've been there before," Ussery said. "When we reduced taxes before it was OK for the first year. Then it was like a clock winding down as our reserves went down and down. This is the first time in a while we've had a surplus. In a year from now, if we're in the same situation, we might look at it again but we need to make sure we have enough money to meets the needs of the county."

Eva Madison, justice of the peace for District 9 in Fayetteville, voted against lowering the property tax rate. She said Friday the county can't use reserve to mask a shortfall in revenue, which she said is what happened when the property tax rates were cut in 2011.

"We learned the hard way it was too much," Madison said of the earlier tax cut. "The people on the Quorum Court who lived through that all voted against it last night."

Madison also said any tax cut proposal should be part of the county's normal budget process.

"We need to know way more than we did last night," she said. "We need information on the loss in revenue from the sales tax. We need to know what effect the reappraisal is going to have on property tax revenue. We can certainly have a discussion but we need to look at new revenue versus what we're budgeting. It's a pretty big discussion."