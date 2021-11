Week 11 NFL capsules

Colts at Bills

Noon

LINE

SERIES Bills lead 38-32-1; Bills beat Colts 27-24 on Jan. 9 at Buffalo

LAST WEEK Colts beat Jaguars 23-17; Bills beat New York Jets 45-17

ON OFFENSE

COLTS;VS.;BILLS

(6) 136.3;RUSHING;121.9 (10)

(22) 227.1;PASSING;279.2 (6)

(12) 363.4;TOTAL;401.1 (5)

(8) 26.8;SCORING;31.1 (2)

ON DEFENSE

COLTS;VS.;BILLS

(17) 113.7;RUSHING;83.9 (3)

(20) 249.9;PASSING;190.2 (2)

(19) 363.6;TOTAL;274.1 (1)

(13) 23.0;SCORING;15.0 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH Colts RB Jonathan Taylor vs. Bills' top-ranked total defense. Taylor has topped 100 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown in each of his past 7 games.

Washington at Panthers

Noon

LINE

SERIES Washington leads 9-7; Panthers beat Washington 20-13 on Dec. 27, 2020

LAST WEEK Washington beat Bucs 29-19; Panthers beat Cardinals 34-10

ON OFFENSE

WASHINGTON;VS.;PANTHERS

(15) 115.4;RUSHING;116.0 (14)

(20) 230.0;PASSING;204.9 (28)

(18) 345.4;TOTAL;320.9 (27)

(20) 20.6;SCORING;20.5 (21)

ON DEFENSE

WASHINGTON;VS.;PANTHERS

(6) 97.1;RUSHING;107.0 (12)

(30) 279.3;PASSING;173.7 (1)

(27) 376.4;TOTAL;280.7 (2)

(28) 27.3;SCORING;19.3 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH Panthers offense with RB Christian McCaffery healthy and Cam Newton back under center. McCaffery had 161 scrimmage yards last week.

Ravens at Bears

Noon

LINE

SERIES Bears leads 4-2; Bears beat Ravens 27-24, OT, on Oct. 15, 2017

LAST WEEK Ravens lost at Miami 22-10; Bears had bye, lost at Pittsburgh 29-27 on Nov. 8

ON OFFENSE

RAVENS;VS.;BEARS

(1) 154.1;RUSHING;136.6 (5)

(10) 260.0;PASSING;144.1 (32)

(2) 414.1;TOTAL;280.7 (31)

(12) 25.7;SCORING;16.7 (29)

ON DEFENSE

RAVENS;VS.;BEARS

(4) 88.2;RUSHING;122.8 (23)

(32) 283.3;PASSING;226.1 (10)

(24) 371.6;TOTAL;348.9 (12)

(22) 24.1;SCORING;24.9 (23)

WHAT TO WATCH Bears rookie QB Justin Fields threw for a career-high 291 yards in 2-point loss to the Steelers, but top WR Allen Robinson is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Lions at Browns

Noon

LINE

SERIES Lions lead series 19-5; Lions beat Browns 38-24 on Nov. 12, 2017

LAST WEEK Lions tied Steelers 16-16; Browns lost to Patriots 45-7

LIONS;VS.;BROWNS

(20) 108.2;RUSHING;154.1 (2)

(25) 211.2;PASSING;209.7 (26)

(28) 319.4;TOTAL;363.8 (11)

(29) 16.7;SCORING;23.1 (18)

ON DEFENSE

LIONS;VS.;BROWNS

(30) 135.7;RUSHING;94.7 (5)

(16) 244.1;PASSING;229.2 (11)

(28) 379.8;TOTAL;323.9 (5)

(30) 28.9;SCORING;24.1 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH Brown RB Nick Chubb (120-721 rushing, 6 TDs) has been activated from the reserve/covid-19 list after missing last week's loss to the Patriots.

49ers at Jaguars

Noon

LINE

SERIES 49ers lead 3-2; 49ers beat Jaguars 44-33 on Dec. 24, 2017

LAST WEEK 49ers beat Rams 31-10; Jaguars lost at Colts 23-17

ON OFFENSE

49ERS;VS.;JAGUARS

(13) 117.9;RUSHING;119.0 (11)

(13) 244.3;PASSING;213.7 (24)

(13) 362.2;TOTAL;332.7 (23)

(16) 24.0;SCORING;16.6 (31)

ON DEFENSE

49ERS;VS.;JAGUARS

(23) 122.8;RUSHING;106.0 (11)

(6) 208.7;PASSING;260.4 (25)

(8) 331.4;TOTAL;366.4 (20)

(17) 23.6;SCORING;25.8 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH Jaguars defense has allowed 2 touchdowns and 5 FGs in its past 2 games -- a 9-6 home win over Bills and 3-point road loss to Colts.

Packers at Vikings

Noon

LINE

SERIES Packers lead 63-55-3; Vikings beat Packers 28-22 in Green Bay on Nov. 1, 2020

LAST WEEK Packers beat Seahawks 17-0; Vikings beat Chargers 27-20

ON OFFENSE

PACKERS;VS.;VIKINGS

(19) 109.3;RUSHING;122.4 (9)

(19) 230.1;PASSING;262.2 (9)

(20) 339.4;TOTAL;384.7 (7)

(19) 21.6;SCORING;24.6 (14)

ON DEFENSE

PACKERS;VS.;VIKINGS

(13) 107.2;RUSHING;130.6 (28)

(3) 202.7;PASSING;238.6 (14)

(3) 309.9;TOTAL;369.1 (23)

(3) 18.0;SCORING;23.4 (16)

WHAT TO WATCH Packers second-year RB A.J. Dillon (97-421 rushing, 2 TDs) taking over the lead role in the backfield with Aaron Jones (123-541, 3) down with a knee injury.

Dolphins at Jets

Noon

LINE

SERIES tied 55-55-1; Dolphins beat Jets 20-3 on Oct. 29, 2020

LAST WEEK Dolphins beat Ravens 22-10; Jets lost to Bills 45-17.

ON OFFENSE

DOLPHINS;VS.;JETS

(32) 73.6;RUSHING;76.3 (30)

(21) 229.1;PASSING;256.7 (11)

(29) 302.7;TOTAL;333.0 (22)

(28) 17.7;SCORING;17.9 (27)

ON DEFENSE

DOLPHINS;VS.;JETS

(15) 109.3;RUSHING;133.9 (29)

(28) 273.8;PASSING;283.2 (31)

(29) 383.1;TOTAL;417.1 (32)

(24) 25.2;SCORING;32.9 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH Dolphins CB Xavien Howard has more INTs over the past 5 seasons (24) than anyone in the NFL. He returned a fumble 49 yards for a TD against Ravens.

Saints at Eagles

Noon (Fox)

LINE

SERIES Eagles lead 18-15; Eagles beat Saints 24-21, Dec. 13, 2020

LAST WEEK Saints lost to Titans 23-21; Eagles beat Broncos 30-13.

ON OFFENSE

SAINTS;VS.;EAGLES

(12) 118.9;RUSHING;144.3 (3)

(31) 202.2;PASSING;205.8 (27)

(26) 321.1;TOTAL;350.1 (16)

(13) 24.7;SCORING;25.7 (11)

ON DEFENSE

SAINTS;VS.;EAGLES

(1) 72.9;RUSHING;117.3 (20)

(26) 264.9;PASSING;233.3 (13)

(10) 337.8;TOTAL;350.6 (14)

(7) 19.8;SCORING;23.1 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH Saints offense without starting OTs Terron Armstead (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) and Ryan Ramczyk, along with the absence of dual-threat RB Alvin Kamara.

Texans at Titans

Noon (CBS)

LINE

SERIES Titans lead 21-17; Titans beat Texans 41-38, Jan. 3

LAST WEEK Texans had bye after 17-9 loss at Miami; Titans beat Saints 23-21.

ON OFFENSE

TEXANS;VS.;TITANS

(31) 75.8;RUSHING;131.6 (7)

(29) 204.3;PASSING;215.9 (23)

(32) 280.1;TOTAL;347.5 (17)

(32) 14.2;SCORING;27.8 (5)

ON DEFENSE

TEXANS;VS.;TITANS

(31) 136.9;RUSHING;98.6 (7)

(18) 249.0;PASSING;267.9 (27)

(30) 385.9;TOTAL;366.5 (21)

(29) 28.7;SCORING;23.2 (15)

WHAT TO WATCH Titans offense. They are 2-0 since losing Derrick Henry, beating Rams and Saints with D'onta Foreman and Adrian Peterson splitting the load.

Bengals at Raiders

3;05 p.m.

LINE

SERIES Raiders lead 21-11; Raiders beat Bengals 17-10 on Nov. 17, 2019

LAST WEEK Bengals had bye, lost 41-16 to Browns on Nov. 7; Raiders lost to Chiefs 41-14

ON OFFENSE

BENGALS;VS.;RAIDERS

(24) 97.1;RUSHING;85.0 (28)

(8) 264.3;PASSING;298.9 (2)

(14) 361.4;TOTAL;383.9 (8)

(9) 26.2;SCORING;23.3 (17)

ON DEFENSE

BENGALS;VS.;RAIDERS

(8) 100.9;RUSHING;129.1 (27)

(24) 260.3;PASSING;231.0 (12)

(18) 361.2;TOTAL;360.1 (16)

(11) 22.6;SCORING;25.6 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH Both teams have lost 2 in a row after 5-2 starts. The Bengals are 2-15 on the road against the Raiders with the only wins coming in 2015 and 1988.

Cowboys at Chiefs

3;25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE

SERIES Cowboys lead 7-4; Cowboys beat Chiefs 28-17 on Nov. 5, 2017

LAST WEEK Cowboys beat Falcons 43-3; Chiefs beat Raiders 41-14

ON OFFENSE

COWBOYS;VS.;CHIEFS

(4) 139.6;RUSHING;110.5 (18)

(4) 294.3;PASSING;295.1 (3)

(1) 433.9;TOTAL;405.6 (4)

(1) 31.6;SCORING;26.2 (10)

ON OFFENSE

COWBOYS;VS.;CHIEFS

(9) 101.2;RUSHING;114.6 (18)

(21) 252.8;PASSING;258.6 (23)

(15) 354.0;TOTAL;373.2 (26)

(10) 21.7;SCORING;24.1 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH Chiefs defense has allowed 38 points during 3-game win streak after giving up 207 points (29.6 ppg) during a 3-4 start to the season,

Cardinals at Seahawks

3;25 p.m.

LINE

SERIES Seahawks lead 22-21-1; Seahawks beat Cardinals 28-21, Nov. 19, 2020

LAST WEEK Cardinals lost to Panthers 34-10; Seahawks lost to Packers 17-0.

ON OFFENSE

CARDINALS;VS.;SEAHAWKS

(8) 125.8;RUSHING;99.8 (22)

(12) 249.7;PASSING;202.4 (30)

(9) 375.5;TOTAL;302.2 (30)

(4) 28.7;SCORING;20.1 (22)

ON DEFENSE

CARDINALS;VS.;SEAHAWKS

(19) 116.6;RUSHING;125.2 (26)

(5) 206.4;PASSING;275.3 (29)

(4) 323.0;TOTAL;400.6 (31)

(5) 18.9;SCORING;20.7 (9)

WHAT TO WATCH Will Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle) and DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) sit for a third consecutive game, with a bye coming up next week?

Steelers at Chargers

7;20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE

SERIES Steelers lead 24-10; Steelers beat Chargers 24-17 on Oct. 13, 2019

LAST WEEK Steelers tied Lions 16-16, OT; Chargers lost to Vikings 27-20.

ON OFFENSE

STEELERS;VS.;CHARGERS

(26) 94.7;RUSHING;100.2 (21)

(17) 236.4;PASSING;270.0 (7)

(24) 331.1;TOTAL;370.2 (10)

(26) 19.7;SCORING;24.3 (15)

ON OFFENSE

STEELERS;VS.;CHARGERS

(25) 123.0;RUSHING;155.1 (32)

(9) 225.9;PASSING;206.0 (4)

(12) 348.9;TOTAL;361.1 (17)

(8) 20.6;SCORING;25.3 (25)

WHAT TO WATCH Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (523 rushing, 5 TDs; 39-340 receiving, 4 TDs) against a Steelers defense that allowed winless Lions to rush for 229 yards in OT tie.

Giants at Bucs

7;15 p.m. Monday (ESPN)

LINE

SERIES Giants lead 16-8; Buccaneers beat Giants 25-23 on Nov. 2, 2020

LAST WEEK Giants had bye, beat Las Vegas 23-16 on Nov. 7; Buccaneers lost at Washington 29-19.

ON OFFENSE

GIANTS;VS.;BUCS

(25) 95.9;RUSHING;90.9 (27)

(16) 238.9;PASSING;315.6 (1)

(21) 334.8;TOTAL;406.4 (3)

(24) 19.9;SCORING;31.0 (3)

ON DEFENSE

GIANTS;VS.;BUCS

(22) 122.6;RUSHING;79.8 (2)

(19) 249.9;PASSING;254.2 (22)

(25) 372.4;TOTAL;334.0 (19)

(19) 24.0;SCORING;23.6 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH Bucs QB Tom Brady (2,870 passing, 27 TDs) has thrown 2 INTs in each of his team's past 2 games, both losses on the road. Back in Tampa for this one.