Active covid cases fall by 63, according to Arkansas' Sunday report





Active covid-19 cases in Arkansas dropped by 63 Sunday from the day before but are up by 1,200 over last week, according to the Department of Health.

Despite the week's increase in active cases, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday via Twitter, "Our deaths are lower than in some time. Let's beat the predictions and have a safe Thanksgiving."

Total cases increased by 304 Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the state since the spring of 2020 to 524,170.

The Health Department reported three more deaths related to the virus since Saturday. The total death toll for the state since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 8,615.

Current hospitalizations rose by eight to 314, with 63 patients on ventilators (the same as Saturday). Since March 2020, 28,130 Arkansans have been hospitalized and 2,967 have been on ventilators.

Benton County had the highest number of new cases Sunday with 39, followed by Pulaski County with 32 and Washington County with 30.

Correctional facilities accounted for 23 of the active cases, while general community spread of the coronavirus accounted for 6,304.

Another 5,979 doses of covid-19 vaccines have been administered as of Sunday, according to the Health Department.

"In the last week we have increased by 10,000 the number of fully vaccinated Arkansans," Hutchinson mentioned in his tweet Sunday afternoon.





As of Sunday, 50.3% of the state's population who are age 5 and older are fully immunized. Another 11.1% of the population is partially immunized, according to the Health Department's interactive dashboard on covid-19 cases.

A total of 263,779 individuals have gotten their third dose/booster shot.

According to the Health Department, 78.7% of active cases are in individuals not fully vaccinated.

Since Feb. 1, those in Arkansas not fully vaccinated accounted for 86.1% of covid-19 cases, 88.1% of hospitalizations and 86% of deaths.











