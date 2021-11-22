Arkansas covid-19 hospitalizations jump by 19; uptick in cases resumes

The upward trend in Arkansas' new coronavirus cases resumed Monday as the number of people hospitalized with the virus in the state rose to its highest level in more than three weeks.

The state's count of cases rose by 270, an increase that was larger by 119 than the one the previous Monday.

Rising for the second day in a row, the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas jumped by 19, to 333, its highest level since Oct. 30.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by five, to 8,620.

Due to slowdowns in testing and reporting, Arkansas' daily coronavirus case increases tend to go down on Sundays and Mondays.

The increase on Monday, however, was the ninth daily rise in 10 days that was larger than the one a week earlier.

After staying essentially flat a day earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Monday to 647, the highest average since the week ending Oct. 13.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, however, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 356, to 5,971.

The number as of Monday was still up by more than 1,100 compared to a week earlier, however.

"It’s good to see our active cases decline as we head into a holiday week," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

He said the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health had predicted "another covid surge."

"But the good news is that surge can be slowed if we increase vaccines throughout the state," Hutchinson said.

After not changing a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by one, to 62.

The number who were in intensive care rose by 12, to 144, the largest number since Nov. 3.

The number of intensive care unit beds in the state's hospitals that were unoccupied rose by five, to 95, reflecting an increase in staffed ICU beds and a drop in non-covid-19 patients in intensive care.

People with covid-19 made up about 14% of all the state's intensive care patients on Monday, up from about 13% a day earlier.

Meanwhile, at 2,812, the increase in the Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that has been administered was the fourth one in a row that was larger than the one a week earlier.

Booster shots made up 49% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 1,053, which was smaller by more than 200 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven day period rose to 9,697, which was still below the average of more than 10,400 a day the previous week.

After rising the previous two days, the average for first doses fell to 3,254.

Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said 18,678 children age 5-11 had received first doses as of Monday, up from 15,639 as of Friday.

Children in that age group became eligible for a low-dose version of the Pfizer vaccine earlier this month.