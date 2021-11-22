Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

Nov. 12

Gilberto Abrego-Lozano, 24, and Vanessa Noemi Rivas, 25, both of Centerton

Richard Pete Baker, 42, Gravette, and Angela Bruning, 46, Yukon, Okla.

Zachary Ryan Burnett, 31, and Brittany Lauren Walling, 30, both of Bentonville

Michael Matthew Evans, 49, Siloam Springs, and Lisa Marie Malickson, 53, Bella Vista

Casey Ryan Ferguson, 30, and Rebecca Autumn Phillips, 28, both of Lowell

Codie Lee Foster, 26, and Courtney Wyonia Hayes, 26, both of Pea Ridge

Gerrad Cy Golden, 38, and Latricia Mae Allison, 45, both of Centerton

Zachary Edward Houston, 29, and Catherine Grace Elijah, 27, both of Blue Rapids, Kan.

Austin Alexander Hyslip, 26, and Jennifer Anne Hill, 29, both of Carl Junction, Mo.

Jose Omar Martinez, 43, and Jessica Haydee Herrera, 37, both of Springdale

Bradley Don Newman, 45, and Mariah Elizabeth Cline, 38, both of Bentonville

Antonio Sanchez Solano, 56, and Roxana Elizabeth Monzon Lopez, 39, both of Evansville

John Tadao Schneider, 52, and Sopheary Mao Le, 35, both of Arlington, Tenn.

Michael Thomas Slack, 21, Whitehaven, United Kingdom, and Ellen Reese Eberle, 24, Bentonville

Ian Drake Townsend, 21, and Canon Wylie Cattorini, 24, both of Spencer, Ind.

Jeffrey Francis Wadlin, 50, Bentonville, and Ka Due Dawn Yang, 32, Elkins

Charles Edwin Ware, 74, Bartlesville, Okla., and Lura Lea Bohard-Jaquess, 57, Pawhuska, Okla.

Joshua David Weekley, 35, Rogers, and Sara Dannalynne Fountainm 25, Bunch, Okla.

Cody Lee Winn, 27, and Jessica Elaine McCullum, 26, both of Bentonville

Cody Ray Womack, 29, and Tasha Shyann Edmisten, 27, both of Siloam Springs

Nov. 15

Christopher Nathaniel Clark, 36, and Katherine Elizabeth Brown, 31, both of Del City, Okla.

David Allen Kassing, 26, and Viola Mae Harris, 39, both of Garfield

Krishna Kanth Kuram, 27, Jacksonville, Fla., and Manasa Mucharla, 28, Bentonville

Thomas Wayne Seaton, 47, and Pamela Sue Scaggs, 63, both of Rogers

Andrew Creahan Woods, 53, and Margie Dawnetta Cordova, 47, both of Bentonville

Nov. 16

Thomas James Barrentine, 26, and Destiny Lee Weldon, 25, both of Bentonville

Robin Luc Duchesneau, 51, and Katherine Bellan Ferguson, 55, both of Pea Ridge

John Vernon Gregory, 32, and Skyler Danae Davenport, 26, both of Bentonville

Mark Alan Hale Jr., 39, and Denise Meyer, 38, both of Owasso, Okla.

Matthew Warren Harviel, 25, and Audrey Leigh DeLeuil, 21, both of Rogers

Justin Michael Lambert, 33, and Corine Marie Hinrichs, 28, both of Rogers

Kermit Dale Lee, 49, and Brenda Marie Bryant, 51, both of Bella Vista

Adan Ramirez-Duenas, 36, and Gloria Josefina AC-Chen, 55, both of Rogers

Dakota Shaun Rhoden, 25, and Delaney Marie Spradlin, 22, both of Garfield

Ashley Marie Smith, 29, and Hayley Jo Rice, 22, both of Gentry

Nov. 17

Glen Dale Hinkle, 45, and Christina Lynn Swearengin, 40, both of Bella Vista

Kevin Alejandro Lemus Sanchez, 20, and Claudia Jazmin Cabrera Rivas, 26, both of Siloam Springs

Clayton Herman Pace, 25, and Lauryn Elizabeth Waller, 25, both of Centerton

Alex Ian Tucker, 27, and Alexis Nicole Hamlin, 26, both of Bella Vista

Trey Benton Wilkerson, 29, and Lena Shealtiel Taylor, 20, both of Pea Ridge

Eugene Williams, 76, and Pamela Smith Cicioni, 66, both of Rogers