Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
Nov. 12
Gilberto Abrego-Lozano, 24, and Vanessa Noemi Rivas, 25, both of Centerton
Richard Pete Baker, 42, Gravette, and Angela Bruning, 46, Yukon, Okla.
Zachary Ryan Burnett, 31, and Brittany Lauren Walling, 30, both of Bentonville
Michael Matthew Evans, 49, Siloam Springs, and Lisa Marie Malickson, 53, Bella Vista
Casey Ryan Ferguson, 30, and Rebecca Autumn Phillips, 28, both of Lowell
Codie Lee Foster, 26, and Courtney Wyonia Hayes, 26, both of Pea Ridge
Gerrad Cy Golden, 38, and Latricia Mae Allison, 45, both of Centerton
Zachary Edward Houston, 29, and Catherine Grace Elijah, 27, both of Blue Rapids, Kan.
Austin Alexander Hyslip, 26, and Jennifer Anne Hill, 29, both of Carl Junction, Mo.
Jose Omar Martinez, 43, and Jessica Haydee Herrera, 37, both of Springdale
Bradley Don Newman, 45, and Mariah Elizabeth Cline, 38, both of Bentonville
Antonio Sanchez Solano, 56, and Roxana Elizabeth Monzon Lopez, 39, both of Evansville
John Tadao Schneider, 52, and Sopheary Mao Le, 35, both of Arlington, Tenn.
Michael Thomas Slack, 21, Whitehaven, United Kingdom, and Ellen Reese Eberle, 24, Bentonville
Ian Drake Townsend, 21, and Canon Wylie Cattorini, 24, both of Spencer, Ind.
Jeffrey Francis Wadlin, 50, Bentonville, and Ka Due Dawn Yang, 32, Elkins
Charles Edwin Ware, 74, Bartlesville, Okla., and Lura Lea Bohard-Jaquess, 57, Pawhuska, Okla.
Joshua David Weekley, 35, Rogers, and Sara Dannalynne Fountainm 25, Bunch, Okla.
Cody Lee Winn, 27, and Jessica Elaine McCullum, 26, both of Bentonville
Cody Ray Womack, 29, and Tasha Shyann Edmisten, 27, both of Siloam Springs
Nov. 15
Christopher Nathaniel Clark, 36, and Katherine Elizabeth Brown, 31, both of Del City, Okla.
David Allen Kassing, 26, and Viola Mae Harris, 39, both of Garfield
Krishna Kanth Kuram, 27, Jacksonville, Fla., and Manasa Mucharla, 28, Bentonville
Thomas Wayne Seaton, 47, and Pamela Sue Scaggs, 63, both of Rogers
Andrew Creahan Woods, 53, and Margie Dawnetta Cordova, 47, both of Bentonville
Nov. 16
Thomas James Barrentine, 26, and Destiny Lee Weldon, 25, both of Bentonville
Robin Luc Duchesneau, 51, and Katherine Bellan Ferguson, 55, both of Pea Ridge
John Vernon Gregory, 32, and Skyler Danae Davenport, 26, both of Bentonville
Mark Alan Hale Jr., 39, and Denise Meyer, 38, both of Owasso, Okla.
Matthew Warren Harviel, 25, and Audrey Leigh DeLeuil, 21, both of Rogers
Justin Michael Lambert, 33, and Corine Marie Hinrichs, 28, both of Rogers
Kermit Dale Lee, 49, and Brenda Marie Bryant, 51, both of Bella Vista
Adan Ramirez-Duenas, 36, and Gloria Josefina AC-Chen, 55, both of Rogers
Dakota Shaun Rhoden, 25, and Delaney Marie Spradlin, 22, both of Garfield
Ashley Marie Smith, 29, and Hayley Jo Rice, 22, both of Gentry
Nov. 17
Glen Dale Hinkle, 45, and Christina Lynn Swearengin, 40, both of Bella Vista
Kevin Alejandro Lemus Sanchez, 20, and Claudia Jazmin Cabrera Rivas, 26, both of Siloam Springs
Clayton Herman Pace, 25, and Lauryn Elizabeth Waller, 25, both of Centerton
Alex Ian Tucker, 27, and Alexis Nicole Hamlin, 26, both of Bella Vista
Trey Benton Wilkerson, 29, and Lena Shealtiel Taylor, 20, both of Pea Ridge
Eugene Williams, 76, and Pamela Smith Cicioni, 66, both of Rogers