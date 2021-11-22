Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Nov. 8

Five Guys Burgers

2007 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Broken tiles on floor around mop sink.

King Pins Family Entertainment

1490 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager.

La Guadalupana Market

400 S. Eighth St., Suite A, Rogers

Critical violations: Paper towel dispenser empty by butcher hand sink. Hand sink in butcher area blocked from use by empty gallon vinegar jug and squeegee.

Noncritical violations: None

Las Fajitas

1402 S.E. Shane Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: Refried beans in walk-in cooler at 47 degrees. Date on container was 11-6-21.

Noncritical violations: None

Mustard Seed Daycare

3701 S.W. H St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Food cans and single-use cups stored on floor in kitchen.

Noncritical violations: None

Taqueria Michoacan Rogers

914 S. Eighth St., Suite 100, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No trash can in women's restroom for disposal of hygiene items. Neither restroom has a self-closing door.

TCBY

2005 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 140, Rogers

Critical violations: Pumpkin mix in cooler at 45 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager on staff.

Tortilleria La Popular

400 S. Eighth St., Suite F, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Several gallons of refried beans in rectangular tub in walk-in cooler at 134 degrees. No proof provided during inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager.

Ziggywurst

214 N. Wright St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Carton of raw shell eggs stored in the drawer with packages of shredded cheese. Cream cheese in the door of the small cooler is at 54 degrees. Product moved to another part of the refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Employees working with open food, such as making macaroni and coleslaw, need to wear effective hair restraints. Buildup of food debris on different parts of the dish machine including the drain, plunger and areas around the machine. No proof of certified food manager.

Nov. 9

Marco's

2502 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

King Burrito

4303 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: Rice on serving line at 125 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Grease buildup and dripping on vent hood above grill. No certified food manager on staff.

Little Caesar's Pizza

206 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Spray foam on side of three-compartment sink. No test strips (quat) available for sanitizer. Three sets of light bulbs with no protective shielding. No certified food safety manager.

Neighbor's Mill Bakery & Cafe

2090 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Measuring cup and sponge sitting in hand washing sink near walk-in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: None

Pastafina Italian Restaurant

1045 E. Lowell Ave., Cave Springs

Critical violations: Food in refrigerated prep table not cooled at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Employee changed tasks and did not wash hands between glove changes.

The Creeks Golf Course

1499 S.. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: Hot dogs in drawer at 43 degrees. Food is not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Package of employee food stored on top of wrapped candy bars. Hole in linoleum in bar area. Wood beneath flooring is not smooth and easily cleanable. No certified food protection manager on site.

Nov. 10

Building Bridges at Bentonville High School

1901 S.E. J St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 10/31/2021.

Casey's General Store

3075 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One set of shelves in deli walk-in has rust buildup on shelves. Back flow prevention device built into mop sink faucet is missing the metal top cover. Current Health Department permit is not posted.

European Gourmet of NWA

1149 W. Walnut St., Suite A, Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at kitchen handsink at time of inspection. Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items underneath prep table.

Noncritical violations: Multiple cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of back dry storage area and main retail area. No certified food manager documentation available.

Leroy's Cafe

116 S. Hibler St., Sulphur Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Container of chicken thawing in mop sink.

Myers General

20502 Arkansas 59 South, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There is a gap in the area under the side door. Walls in the mop service sink area and some trim in the restroom are not smooth, easily cleanable, nonabsorbent.

Ramen Nara

301 S. Dodson Road, Suite A, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No proof provided during inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager.

The Fire Truck

405 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Hand wash sink full of cleaning items. No sanitizer on site.

Noncritical violations: None

The Hub Bike Lounge

410 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: 0 ppm concentration of chlorine from dish machine.

Noncritical violations: No chlorine or quat test strips available. Ceiling in food prep area is not smooth and easy to clean. No certified food safety manager.

Nov. 12

Bariola's Pizzeria

111 N. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Equipment in both bar and kitchen must be cleaned prior to reinspection.

Noncritical violations: No test strips on location for checking the quaternary ammonia sanitizer concentration. Wall behind the dish machine is not clean.

Cornerstone Academy Northwest

475 W. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee came into kitchen, opened refrigerator and got a gallon of milk out and did not wash hands. Clean dishes stored in front of the hand washing sink. Sink is not accessible at all. Open package of lunch meat not date marked. Sanitizer used on the kitchen prep surface was from the spray bottle from one of the classrooms.

Noncritical violations: Prepared food left unattended in the kitchen uncovered until service time. Clean small wares stored in front of the hand washing sink. Items air drying need to be stored in a different location, table or counter. Clean utensils, measuring cups stored in a drawer with other miscellaneous not kitchen related items.

Curry Point

2505A S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple employee drink bottles with no straw on food prep surfaces. Employees are not washing their hands in between tasks. Rice under no temperature control at 100 degrees. No date markings on any food items in kitchen that are being held longer than 24 hours.

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop stored on ice machine and knives stored in between cold hold units. Multiple bowls with no handle being stored in food for scooping. Two freezers have duct tape holding together their door. Surfaces throughout the entire kitchen have an accumulation of grease, food and dust. No certified food safety manager.

El Pueblo

1549 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Kitchen handsink inaccessible due to dishes and utensils present within.

Noncritical violations: Ice scoops being stored in ice machine with handle buried in ice. Single use Styrofoam cups being used as ladles for beverages in display case. No certified food manager documentation available.

Gold Town Sushi & Korean BBQ

1100 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: No parasite destruction information available from distributor, nor does facility have records that the fresh salmon was frozen at -4 degrees for seven days. Ware wash machine dispensing at chlorine concentration below 50 ppm. No rice log in place. Large container of sauce stored on top of trash can.

Noncritical violations: None

Panda Express Restaurant

2775 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Standing liquid in the soda cabinet under the drink station in the drive through. Liquid has gotten the cases wet. Once case has a sleeve of open drink lids. Permit posted, but expired in 2019.

Vega's Restaurant

1555 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Frozen chicken being thawed in empty prep sink. No certified food manager documentation available.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Nov. 8 -- Buffalo Wild Wings, 2707 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville; Fulbright Junior High School, 5303 Bright Road, Bentonville; RBC Snack Bar, 3500 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Son's Cuisine, 1201 N. Second St., Rogers

Nov. 9 -- Bentonville Provisions, 219 S. Main St., Bentonville; Country Inn and Suites, 4304 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Homewood Suites, 4302 W. Walnut St., Rogers; NWACC Food Court Kitchen, 1211 S.E. Eagle Way, One College Drive, Bentonville; NWACC Global Business Development, 900 S.E. Eagle Way, One College Drive, Bentonville; Ramo D'Olivo, 217 S. Main St., Bentonville; Smoothie King, 2090 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Nov. 10 -- The 120-A Tapas Bar, 120 S. Second St., Rogers; Community Center Kitchen, 512 S. Black Ave., Sulphur Springs; The Cellar Creekside, 134 Wood Ave., Sulphur Springs

Nov. 12 -- 7 Brew Coffee Company, 14437 U.S. 62 East, Garfield; Pollo Campero, 2110 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Walmart Super Center-Food Store, 2110 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Walmart Super Center-Deli-Bakery, 2110 W. Walnut St., Rogers