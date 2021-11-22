Better Hogs aim for a strong finish

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Sam Pittman had to walk a fine line in the locker room underneath Bryant-Denny Stadium after the No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks dropped a hard-fought 42-35 decision at No. 2 Alabama on Saturday night.

Seven weeks earlier, the University of Arkansas was smacked around early and had no answers in a 37-0 pummeling at the hands of then-No. 2 Georgia.

Yet matched up with the defending College Football Playoff champions, before a largely hostile crowd of 98,323 against a team that had won 60 of its last 62 home games, the Razorbacks had answers and the right attitude that they could pull off an upset as a three-touchdown underdog.

"It's hard, because there's a fine line in there when you're proud and you lose, but I'm a guy that's proud of our football team, so that's what I told them," Pittman said he told players in the locker room. "It'd be hard not to be. We stayed in the game, had a chance to win the ballgame, and we matched the physicality that Alabama is known for."

Pittman also told them the days of the Razorbacks getting their teeth kicked in, as Alabama had done to the tune of a 156-point margin in their last four meetings, were over.

The rash of false starts, self-inflicted damage and the sense of being overwhelmed that hounded the Razorbacks at Georgia seemed like a faded memory against the Tide.

"This program is just on the rise," sophomore quarterback KJ Jefferson said. "We learned from our mistakes in the Georgia game. Pre-snap penalties and getting behind in a hostile environment. Getting the crowd into it.

"All those things play a big part in games like today's. Just learning from those mistakes versus Georgia and coming out and trying to stay ahead of the chains. Not giving the defense momentum, keeping the crowd out of it."

Senior linebacker Grant Morgan said the Razorbacks followed the lead of the coaching staff, which was convinced Arkansas could topple the Tide.

"I think there was ... 70 guys that believed we could win the game today," Morgan said Saturday night.

The Razorbacks stayed in contention by showing their versatility on offense through exploiting man coverage with Jefferson having another on-target performance and by getting a few key stops on defense and Montaric Brown's takeaway at the Arkansas 1.

Jefferson was sacked three times, one fewer than the number of sacks Arkansas notched against Heisman Trophy favorite Bryce Young, and called for a sketchy intentional grounding, but he completed 22 of 30 passes (73%) for 326 yards and 1 touchdown. Another deep ball to Warren Thompson was initially ruled a touchdown before replay moved the ball back to the 1-foot line.

Ace receiver Treylon Burks bounced back from a low-touch showing at LSU with eight receptions for 179 yards. The Crimson Tide could not handle him in single coverage as Burks raised his season total to 975 receiving yards.

The Razorbacks cannot afford to coast on the knowledge they played their long-time nemesis much tighter than the experts predicted.

Their opponent in the season finale on Friday, Missouri, is coming off the good vibes from an overtime win against Florida and clinching bowl eligibility.

The Tigers own a five-game winning streak over Arkansas, which had its advance scouting and practice plans for Thanksgiving week ready to roll.

"We already had our 'Monday' practice, which is Sunday, ready because we did that in our off week," Pittman said. "So, we'll be prepared there. I think the biggest thing for us is how beat up we got tonight. If we come out of that pretty good, I have no doubt we'll ... be ready to play."

Burks was favoring his right shoulder/chest area during the game and took a huge shot from Will Anderson on the Hogs' onside kick with 1:02 remaining and landed out of bounds on that side again. Linebacker Bumper Pool appeared to be wincing in pain on a few plays and did not take the amount of snaps of position mates Morgan and Hayden Henry. Cornerback Hudson Clark, a part-time starter with LaDarrius Bishop, stayed behind on campus in concussion protocols.

Morgan said the season finale is very important as Arkansas wraps up its "B" run of bowl eligibility, the Golden Boot game at LSU, at Bama and the Battle Line Rivalry versus Missouri.

"We want to win it because it's a [rivalry] game and we haven't won in a while, but we want to win because it's our next opportunity," he said. "We get a chance to go out and win. We have to finish these Bs out."

Jefferson said the team's mindset for the short week and the trophy game against the Tigers is exactly what Pittman talked about in his post-game speech at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"Just what Coach said when he brought us in," Jefferson said. "Just finishing strong, finishing out the season the right way on a positive. We need to learn from our mistakes in this game and just push forward."