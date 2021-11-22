Christmas on the Square planned Dec. 11

LINCOLN -- The city will sponsor Christmas on the Square from 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 11.

This year, free chicken dinners will be "to-go."

Activities on the square will include Santa Claus, free pony rides, free kettle corn and a petting zoo.

A Christmas Parade will start at 4 p.m., and will follow the traditional parade route in Lincoln, starting at the middle school and going around Lincoln Square. The parade is sponsored by the Community Events Committee.

Farmington High to present play

FARMINGTON -- Farmington High School's drama department will present "The Play That Goes Wrong" at the Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Dec. 3; 4 p.m. Dec. 4; and 3 p.m. Dec. 5.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students at the door.

The play is a slapstick, fast-action drama involving a murder mystery with some twists.

Meals on Wheels holiday fundraiser set

FARMINGTON -- The Farmington Senior Wellness and Activity Center will sponsor a Meals on Wheels Holiday Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11, featuring James McKinney and the Southern Justice Band.

The fundraiser includes a cakewalk, a box lunch for $5, games and drawings for prizes.

Admission is $5. All ages are welcome.

State park public meeting in works

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Stacy Hurst, secretary of Arkansas Heritage and Tourism, will have a meeting to update the public on the state park's archives facility at 11 a.m. Dec. 2 in the Latta Barn at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park.

Cocoa Crawl, Christmas Parade planned

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The city and the Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce will have a Cocoa Crawl from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 11 in downtown Prairie Grove, followed by the Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.