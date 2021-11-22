BTS winner at American Music Awards

NEW YORK -- South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year Sunday at the American Music Awards as they took home a total of three awards and teamed up with Coldplay for a raucous "My Universe" and closed the show with "Butter."

BTS were also named favorite pop duo or group and got the favorite pop song award for "Butter."

The show celebrated the best popular music for a second pandemic year with a mix of live and pre-taped performances.

An earlier scheduled performance of "Butter" by BTS and Megan Thee Stallion was scrapped after the rapper cited personal reasons for dropping out Saturday. She turned out to be a big winner: named favorite female hip-hop artist, her "Good News" winning for favorite hip-hop album and her "Body" was crowned favorite trending song, a new award this year.

For the older viewers, Boston boy bands New Edition and New Kids on the Block performed their hits.

Olivia Rodrigo came into the night with a leading seven nominations but only took home the crown for favorite new artist of the year.

The fan-voted awards show aired live from Los Angeles on ABC. Nominees were based on streaming, album and digital sales, radio airplay and social activity, and reflect the time period of Sept. 25, 2020, through Sept. 23, 2021.

Carrie Underwood won for favorite inspirational artist and favorite female country artist. Luke Bryan was named favorite country artist.

Host Cardi B, wearing a constant stream of new outfits, revved up the crowd. The Associated Press was not able to transmit images of her onstage because her representatives required approval, a restriction the AP would not accept.