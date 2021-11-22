Cobb stepping down as Bentonville chamber CEO

BENTONVILLE -- Graham Cobb, president and CEO of the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce, is stepping down at the end of this year, according to the chamber's website.

Cobb was hired for the position four years ago. He previously was chief operating officer of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce.

"Under Cobb's leadership, the organization has evolved its brand and its value proposition to members," the website's announcement of Cobb's departure states. "In addition, it has modernized its facilities and services, leaning into technology and digital platforms to serve existing Bentonville-based businesses as well as to recruit additional industry to the area."

Cobb was named the outstanding chamber executive by the Arkansas Economic Development and Chamber Executives Association in 2019. He served on the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Board of Directors the last two years, according to the website.

Cobb did not specify what he plans to do next, but said, "I'm excited to focus my energy on future endeavors that will help the state of Arkansas be the best it can be for business. This path will coalesce in the next few weeks, and the work will begin in earnest in 2022," according to the website.

Monica Kumar, incoming chairwoman of the chamber's Board of Directors, will immediately lead a team to identify the chamber's next CEO.

"Graham has done an exemplary job in revitalizing the chamber and building a foundation for a bright and innovative future," Kumar said. "I know I can speak for all of us when I say that we wish him all the success in his future endeavors and that we are thrilled that he has chosen to remain in the region. I also want to highlight the incredible work of the entire chamber team and underscore how appreciative we are of their dedicated service and leadership in the community. We would not be here without each of them. I am excited to work with the team and the board as we move forward with considering the next phase of leadership."

The chamber will enter its 96th year in 2022.