Fayetteville City Council green-lights climate resiliency plan

FAYETTEVILLE -- A City Council member wants the city to bolster its natural resources in order to better withstand extreme weather events associated with climate change.

The council Tuesday voted 6-0 to pursue adopting a natural environment, ecosystems and climate resilience plan. Council Member Teresa Turk sponsored the measure.

The resolution asks Mayor Lioneld Jordan to direct staff or hire a consultant to draft the plan. The plan may stand on its own or be a part of another existing city plan.

The idea is to inform future policies, programs and actions that impact the environment, as well as assess and preserve land with high ecological value. The desired results are flood mitigation, wildlife habitat conservation and carbon sequestration.

The plan also will consider environmental justice, meaning low-income or minority populations' vulnerability to the effects of climate change.

Next year's budget includes $100,000 to start developing the plan, likely with a hired consultant.

Another part of the resolution calls for the city to put at least $100,000 annually into the city's capital improvements project budget to buy land, pay for conservation easements or take on other expenditures to fulfill recommendations in the plan.

The additional $100,000 for the fund was excluded from the city's proposed budget for next year. Turk said she planned to introduce an adjustment to get it in. The council will take up the total $190 million budget for the second time Dec. 7.

Turk said she wants to establish baselines from which the city can set environmental goals. Once the city has a grip on its natural assets, it can better understand what proactive measures should be taken to protect them, she said.

"How many impaired streams do we have, or sections of impaired streams? Of those sections, how many have stream bank erosion and really need to be replanted to reestablish the riparian zone? Maybe trees need to be planted to help stabilize the bank," Turk said. "All of that is a water quality issue."

The city aims to have 40% tree canopy as it balances development with new tree plantings. It recently started using aerial imagery to assess tree canopy coverage and found in 2019, the city had 39% coverage. However, 136 acres of tree coverage were lost between 2015 and 2019.

Having a consultant come in could help refine the city's tree preservation efforts with an objective eye, said John Scott, one of the city's urban foresters. The consultant could make recommendations on staffing, what species thrive where and best practices for the future, he said.

An assessment also could help identify parts of town at risk for flooding and what could be done to prevent it, Turk said. Perhaps the city could buy land nearby to preserve natural areas, which would serve as a natural filter, she said.

Council Member D'Andre Jones said he hopes the city will be intentional when addressing how environmental issues may affect low-income or minority residents. For instance, lower-income families may live in a flood-prone area because homes were cheaper there. Identifying those undeveloped areas ahead of time would prevent that from happening in the first place, he said.

Lower-income and minority residents also often find themselves with limited access to healthy food, reliable transportation, and clean air and water, Jones said. A plan could help address those issues, he said.

"Our health should not suffer because of the environment where we live, work, play and learn," Jones said.

The city has experienced a number of controversial rezonings involving wooded areas in recent years. In 2018, the City Council voted to rezone 144 acres at Markham Hill, enabling a plan with a 476-unit cap on residential development. Also in 2018, the council rezoned about 23 wooded acres east of Rolling Hills Drive and Old Missouri Road. Neighbors met both rezoning proposals with wide opposition.

Turk said the fund included with the plan is not meant to buy properties from owners unwilling to sell. However, opportunities may present themselves. For instance, someone who owns land with old growth trees or a stream running through may be open to selling a portion of the land to the city for preservation, she said. Or, the city could use the money to create a conservation easement.

The city has a number of conservation easements through the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust. A property owner, whether it's a city, nonprofit or individual, cannot legally own a piece of land and hold a conservation easement over it at the same time, said Terri Lane, the land trust's executive director. The purpose of a conservation easement is to spare a section of land from development forever.

A dedicated fund at the city would help remove a barrier to land preservation efforts -- namely, money, Lane said. Land is expensive and only getting more costly over time, so any additional money available will make preservation efforts easier, she said.

The city has a map included in its 2040 plan that calls for an enduring green network. It shows hundreds of acres of ecologically valuable areas in which wildlife and plant life could thrive. However, the network has no regulatory teeth attached to it.

Developers wanting to build in an area identified on the enduring green network often leads to heated debates at City Hall, Lane said.

"I think a better approach is to figure out what needs to be set aside, have the money to do it and be proactive and go ahead and assemble that enduring green network before we have to get into arguments," she said.

The city also has an energy action plan. It sets goals for the city facilities to run entirely on clean energy by 2030 and for the entire city to run on clean energy by 2050.

Peter Nierengarten, the city's environmental director, said it remains to be seen how the climate resiliency plan would relate to the energy action plan. The energy action plan delved a little bit into subjects such as heat island effects caused by impermeable surface, areas of drought and impact from intense episodic rainfall events, he said.

Some natural areas of the city have their own protections under city code, such as hillsides and properties next to a stream. The climate resiliency plan could help fill in the protection gaps between those areas, Nierengarten said.

Natural solutions often serve as the best answer to offset the impact of extreme weather, Turk said. Many residents remember the 2009 ice storm or severe flooding of 2017. If climate change persists, residents should expect weather events like those to happen more frequently, she said.

"In some ways, we've really been in a sweet spot in the country," Turk said. "We haven't had wildfires, we haven't had these huge floods and we haven't had devastating tornadoes. We've kind of gotten lucky so far."