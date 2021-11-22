Follow live: Arkansas faces K-State in Hall of Fame Classic

13:17, 1H - Arkansas 15, Kansas State 6

Two outstanding defensive plays on back-to-back possessions for Arkansas. Stanley Umude grabbed a poor pass on a Kansas State baseline out of bounds play and added a dunk on the other end.

JD Notae then poked the ball away from a Wildcats player, grabbed control then threw it off the guard for a turnover.

Sounds an awful lot like a home crowd for the Razorbacks early on.

15:23, 1H - Arkansas 10, Kansas State 4

JD Notae is off to another terrific start. He has knocked down his only field goal attempt so far, a 3 from the top of the key. Notae also has assisted on Arkansas' other two scores – a Connor Vanover dunk in pick-and-roll action and Au'Diese Toney layup in transition.

Toney was fouled on his layup and hit the ensuing free throw. Jaylin Williams' block off the backboard ignited the break, and Notae found Toney with a sweet behind-the-back pass.

Vanover has 4 points and 2 rebounds in 5 minutes, and will be at the line when play resumes. He has drawn two fouls on Kaosi Ezeagu early on with strong takes to the rim.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: JD Notae, Davonte Davis, Au'Diese Toney, Jaylin Williams and Connor Vanover.

The Razorbacks, No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday, will be in their road red uniforms for tonight’s game against Kansas State.

Notae is averaging a team-high 21.7 points on 47.2% shooting and 3.7 assists in the Razorbacks’ first three games of the season. He is coming off of a 17-point, 8-rebound, 9-assist performance in Arkansas’ most recent win over Northern Iowa last Wednesday.

Williams enters tonight leading Arkansas in assists at 5.7 per game. He rolled his ankle against the Panthers last week and has also battled back trouble, so we’ll see if the four days off between games did him some good.

Kansas State's starters: Nijel Pack (6-0), Selton Miguel (6-4), Mark Smith (6-4), Ismael Massoud (6-9) and Kaosi Ezeagu (6-10).

Pack has been Kansas State’s top offensive weapon through two games, averaging 16.5 points on 57.9% from the floor, including 7 of 11 from three-point range. He scored 18 points in the Wildcats’ season opener then added 15 points and 5 assists last Wednesday in only 20 minutes.

Massoud, a transfer from Wake Forest, has been Kansas State’s highest-usage frontcourt player through two games, playing 70% of the Wildcats’ minutes. He scored 15 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and had 2 blocks against the Mavericks, and poses a perimeter threat the Razorbacks must account for.

Massoud has knocked down more threes (4) than shots inside the arc (3). In his first season with the Demon Deacons he made 40% of his 83 attempts from three-point range.



