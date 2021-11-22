Grieve announces reelection run for Benton County Assessor

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Assessor Roderick Grieve has announced he'll seek another term.

Grieve, 66, was first elected in 2016 and reelected in 2018. This next term will be for four years.

The assessor is responsible for the valuation of over 156,000 real estate parcels, over 151,000 individual personal property accounts and over 13,000 business personal property accounts.

Grieve has been a Benton County resident since 1987 and has been involved in the Northwest Arkansas Real Estate market for over 33 years as a certified real property appraiser, a licensed real estate broker and property manager, according to a news release.

"It has been a privilege and honor to serve the citizens of Benton County for the last five years and with their permission I'd like to continue to build on the advances we've made and that are currently in process," he said in the release. "Looking forward, I want to continue to focus on the progress we've made in improved customer service for our citizenry and in utilizing the available technology to optimize our internal processes to create and maintain new efficiencies."

Since taking office, Grieve has been awarded the senior appraiser and senior administrator designations from the International Association of Assessing Officers and the Arkansas Assessment Coordination Division of the Department of Finance and Administration. He's attained over 1,000 hours of advanced real estate education including over 250 hours specific to the valuation of real and personal property for ad valorem tax purposes, according to the release.

The primary election will be May 24 and the general election will be Nov. 8, 2022. Starting in 2022, the assessor job will pay $133,172 a year.